Woman only goes to church when she has a new outfit to show God

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

My aunt loved to go to church... but only when she had a new outfit. If she didn't have anything brand new and ready to go by Sunday morning, she would sit out that week's sermon.

She only felt close to God when she had new clothes to show Him. My aunt dressed for Sunday Mass like she was attending the Kentucky Derby.

My aunt always made sure her outfits were stylish, and bold and could be seen from the back of the church. Every time she would enter, heads immediately turned to see who was making such a grand entrance.

My aunt was very proud of her sense of style, but it wasn't just about what clothes she wore. She also showed off her flair with accessories like colorful hats, bags, and jewelry. Even her shoes were selected for maximum effect as they often had extra tall heels or bright colors that perfectly matched the rest of her ensemble. All these eye-catching elements combined to make my aunt's presence in church each week unmissable.

No matter where I sat, I knew when my aunt had arrived just by seeing an amazing outfit walking down the aisle. Her hair was always expertly coifed, and her accessories perfectly matched her attire right down to her eyeglasses frames.

My mother told me a story about the time the doctor told her she needed to wear glasses. "It was just another opportunity for her to accessorize," my mother said.

"She picked out a pair of navy blue frames, and then she went shopping for a navy blue outfit to go with them. The Sunday after she received her glasses, she wore a navy blue dress, navy blue stockings, navy blue hat, navy blue gloves, navy blue shoes, and of course, her new eyeglasses with the navy blue frames. She walked down the aisle at church like she was a runway model showing off the latest styles, and then never wore those glasses again."

My aunt's style and flair were unparalleled, and her fashion-forward approach to Sunday Mass will always be remembered. She taught me that dressing up for church could be a way of expressing yourself and honoring God simultaneously. Whether I'm wearing my best outfit or something more casual, I am reminded of my aunt's gracious example whenever I step foot in the House of the Lord.

As for her refusal to attend church unless she'd purchased a new outfit that week, that's between her and God.

Although it has been many years since my aunt passed away, I still remember her every time I get dressed for an event. I know that, somewhere out there in the ether, she is smiling down on me in style. After all, if you can't dress up to the nines when you go to heaven, then when can you?

