Unsuspecting husband embraces woman's '11-month pregnancy' with unconditional love: 'There's no way he's the father'

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by an acquaintance, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Humans have a gestation period of nine months. Some people argue it's ten months. One thing we can all agree on, it is not eleven months.

Eyebrows went up when a woman left her husband overseas, settled into our neighborhood, and gave birth to a healthy baby boy eleven months later. We all wondered whether her husband would join her in the United States soon and what he would think when he arrived to learn his wife had given birth to a child that chronologically could not be his own.

We didn't have to wait long. The man arrived in the United States shortly after the baby's birth, and his wife told him the child had been conceived before she left for America.

Her husband believed her, or so it seemed. He was the most doting and proud dad in the neighborhood. He either didn't know or didn't care that the numbers didn't add up. That baby boy was his pride and joy.

I could only imagine what went on in that family's home, but what I could see from the outside was a beautiful and inspiring example of unconditional love. Here was a man, who had every reason to be angry and suspicious, but instead chose to believe his wife and accept her child as his own. He showed the neighborhood how a person could overcome doubt and embrace an unexpected situation with grace, kindness, and understanding.

That didn't stop tongues from wagging. "There's no way he's the father," people would say. The gossip continued for years before fizzling out, but if that man ever caught wind of the allegations against his wife, he never let on.

We never learned whether the man truly believed the child was his own or had decided to turn a line eye to his wife's infidelity and raise her child as his own. Raising a child that isn't biologically your own can be an act of courage and compassion. It can be a way to extend love and understanding to someone who may not have had it in the past, or serve as an example of how families take shape in different ways.

Ultimately, it is up to each individual to decide what they believe is right in such situations, but raising a child that is not one's own could offer opportunities for growth and transformation.

All the neighbors saw was a happy family and a growing baby boy, who is a married man with children of his own now. Unfortunately, since we moved out of the neighborhood years ago, we've lost contact with them, but I'll bet his father made a terrific grandfather.

What would you have done in his shoes? Comments are welcome.

