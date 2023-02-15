Teen girl drenched with water by car driver with Super Soaker who stops to ask for directions

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Steward Masweneng on Unsplash

I was always painfully shy. So when two teen boys pulled to the side of the road and beckoned me and my best friend to approach them, I took two steps backward while my friend took two steps forward.

One of the young men asked for directions, and my friend leaned in to explain how to get to their destination. That's when one of them pulled out a Super Soaker water toy and drenched her from head to toe with cold water.

I was so embarrassed for her, but also so scared. Every instinct told me to run away as fast as possible, but I couldn't move. I could feel my heart pounding in my chest, and my palms were sweaty with fear. The boys laughed, said something about how well they had done their job, and drove away.

My friend just stood there dripping wet and shaking, and it felt like it should have been me standing there instead of her. It made me angry that someone would do this to two innocent girls who were only trying to help them out. Well, one of us was trying to help them out, and it wasn't me.

I wanted to run away, but I knew I couldn't just run away from the situation and pretend it never happened. I had seen firsthand how bullying works since the first day of kindergarten. All I could do was tell my friend that she didn't deserve this kind of treatment.

Dispirited and wet, my friend led the way back to her house to change her clothes, dry her hair, and reapply the makeup that was streaming down her face.

What made things worse was the thought we'd both had when the car pulled up to the curb and we saw two boys our own age inside. We thought they were stopping to tell us we were pretty or to ask us out on dates. If they had invited us into the car, we probably would have accepted.

Instead, we got a lesson in bullying and learned it doesn't end in elementary school, or stay in the classroom after school, or take a break during summer vacation. A bully can drive right up alongside you in an old sports car and soak you from top to toe in cold water while you're doing nothing more than walking on the sidewalk with your friend.

We all have something to offer in making the world a better place. As an adult, I try to raise awareness by writing about my personal experiences with bullying.

What else can we do to combat bullying and raise awareness? Comments are welcome.

Why would you want to Buy Me a Coffee? I am a full-time writer and a full-time unpaid caregiver to my 82-year-old father, who lives with Parkinson's. 100% of your tip or donation goes toward paying for my dad's groceries. Thank you.