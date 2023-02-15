Little girl bullied mercilessly because her mother meets her at the bus stop

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Kids bully other kids for a variety of reasons, such as feeling jealous or insecure. It can also be a result of low self-esteem, insecurity or unhappiness with themselves. Bullying can be an expression of trying to show strength and power, or a way for some children to try to fit in with the cool kids. Unfortunately, bullying often leads to feelings of isolation, fear, or humiliation in the bullied individual and is never acceptable behavior.

I ought to know. I was the victim of bullying since my first day of kindergarten, and things only got worse when I changed schools from a public inner-city school to a posh Catholic one.

I was bullied by the other kids in my public elementary school. That's why my parents decided to send me to a private elementary school starting in sixth grade, where I was bullied ten times as much as I was in a public school.

The other little girls on the yellow school bus were meaner than a pack of starving junkyard dogs. They must have been delighted on the first day of school when the universe gave them fresh meat to tear apart.

They shamed me for my weight and my lunchbox, which had "I love lunch" printed on the front. Their favorite excuse to bully and shame me was my mother.

My wonderful, loving, caring, doting, amazing mother walked one block to the bus stop in the morning and waited for the bus to pick me up before walking home uphill. After school, she walked down the hill to the bus stop and waited to walk me home.

I was ten years old. I don't think that's an unreasonably old age to have my mother meet me at the bus stop, but to the other kids, I was a laughing stock for it.

They teased me mercilessly, making sure I cried all the way to school and all the way home every day for a month. When I told my mother about their bullying and the reason why, she started waiting halfway up the block until she saw my bus at the corner, and then she walked briskly down the street to meet me.

"You know," one of the older girls who wasn't so mean told me, "they can still see your mother waiting for you up the street, and they're making fun of you for it."

Just one month into the school year, my mother forfeited the fee she'd paid to the bus company and started driving me to and from school instead.

