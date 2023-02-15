Grandma shrieks in fear as daughter takes her through an automatic car wash for the first time

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

My maternal grandmother loved grocery shopping. It was the highlight of her week. Every Saturday when I was a kid, my mother packed me up, picked up my grandmother from her home a block away from ours, and brought us to the market.

One Saturday, my mother decided to knock out two birds with one stone by taking me and my grandmother to the car wash with her on the way home from the grocery store.

Driving through an automatic car wash can feel quite scary, especially for first-timers. From the noise of the machines to the feeling of being caught in a confined space, there is something rather intimidating about the whole process. If you're not sure what to expect, it can be even more nerve-wracking, especially for senior citizens and children.

At the car wash, we had the choice of getting out of the car while it drove through the suds and brushes itself or remaining in the car and going along for the ride. So, of course, my mother decided on the latter.

My grandmother and I were both terrified as the water pelted the car and brushes covered in soap whirred and banged against the windows. I burst into tears, and my poor elderly grandmother shrieked and wailed like she was at a funeral.

Just when we thought it was over, a torrent of water came washing over the car to rinse the soap away, and that wasn't the end of it. The final process meant sitting in the car while the world's loudest blower blew the water off the car. That part didn't look so bad, but the sound was deafening.

When it was over, my grandmother told my mother she never wanted to repeat the experience again.

From then on, every time we picked my grandmother up for grocery shopping, she climbed into the car with apprehension. "You're not getting your car washed today. Are you?" she'd ask. "I'd rather not have any groceries at home and starve than go through that again."

Even though my mother always reassured her that we weren't going to the car wash ever again, I don't think my grandmother fully believed her.

"Your car looks much better when you wash it by hand at home," my grandmother always told my mother after that.

My mother wasn't sure whether it was a genuine compliment or if my grandmother was simply trying to steer her away from that hated car wash. Either way, my mother never went through the car wash again and still washes her car by hand at the age of seventy-nine, many years after my grandmother passed away.

Do you prefer the automatic car wash over doing it yourself by hand?

