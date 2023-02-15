Man gets caught cheating when he takes affair partner's children to pediatrician office where his daughter-in-law works

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Women catch their husbands cheating more often than not. Sometimes, a woman might learn her husband is being unfaithful through gossip. Other times, they might catch him red-handed.

My father's friend was caught red-handed. As a result, he was tossed out of his marital home like a sack of garbage.

Photo by Cássio Jardim on Unsplash

We had a family friend. To be more specific, he was a close friend of my father. They had known each other since they were teenagers.

My father's friend was married. He and his wife had three grown children who were all married with kids of their own.

His affair partner was a single mom with three small children. There was quite an age gap between the pair, but that was nothing compared to the fact that he was cheating on his wife of nearly forty years.

My father's friend knew one of his daughters-in-law worked for a doctor, but he didn't know which doctor she worked for. When he decided to accompany his affair partner to her children's doctor's appointment, he had no idea he would run into his daughter-in-law.

He should have had some idea, should have known at least that it was possible.

Sitting in the pediatrician's office with his paramour and her young children, my father's friend looked up to see his daughter-in-law looking back at him through the glass partition that separated the waiting room from the office. She had a puzzled expression on her face.

He decided to play it cool until they were ready to leave. Then he approached his daughter-in-law and asked her to keep what she had seen a secret.

She didn't keep it a secret. The first thing she did after he and his party of four left was to call her mother-in-law and tell her everything she knew. Everything.

By the time he got home, his wife was packing his bags.

He apologized and promised never to see his young mistress again, but the damage was done. Although he begged to be able to stay in the house, he was relegated to the garage. For the remainder of their marriage, until his wife passed away from cancer, she lived in the main house and he lived in the garage.

Although they never spoke of divorce once he moved into the garage, they didn't live as husband and wife ever again. They went to church together every Sunday, went on vacation together, and yet slept as far apart as logistically possible every night they were home.

After four cold winters and four hot summers in the garage, his wife died, and, not knowing how to budget or pay bills on his own, he lost the house and moved into a low-income housing complex. He lives there to this day.

Comments are welcome.