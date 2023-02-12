Independent bride refuses to let father 'give her away': 'I don't belong to my father, and I won't belong to my husband'

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KTg3l_0kl0l6ZJ00
Photo byTron LeonUnsplash

I got married at nineteen years old. As I tell anyone who will listen, getting married so young was a terrible idea. Even then, I knew it was a terrible idea. I barreled forward with it anyhow.

We had a non-traditional wedding. There was no fancy wedding ceremony in a church. Instead, we commissioned a geriatric justice of the peace to marry us in the backyard of my mother-in-law's house.

When the justice of the peace asked me who was walking me down the aisle and "giving" me away, I hesitated. It wasn't something I had thought about. How could someone give me away if I wasn't theirs to give? Wasn't I an independent woman?

My parents and I have always been close; my mother and father raised me. According to tradition, it should have been my father who gave me away. There was only one problem. I didn't belong to my father, and I wouldn't belong to my husband. Maybe that's two problems.

The idea of allowing one man to give me away to another felt wrong. I am not property. I don't wish to be given away, traded, or exchanged. So I told the justice of the peace that no one would be giving me away at the wedding. "I don't belong to my father, and I won't belong to my husband," I said.

He seemed surprised but nodded his head.

We also omitted the whole slow march down the aisle thing. That was my idea, too.

On the day of the wedding, my husband and I met with his best man, my maid of honor, and the justice of the peace, in front of our guests. All at once. No marching required.

In the middle of the ceremony, when the justice of the peace would have said, "Who gives this woman away to be married to this man?" he leaned in and shouted, "You're not having anyone give you away. Right?"

I nodded my head. "That's right," I said in a small voice.

The justice of the peace continued the ceremony, but I felt rattled. Omitting that portion of the ceremony felt natural to me. Announcing that I was omitting it did not.

Don't get me wrong. I stand by my decision now as a divorced woman as I stood by it then as a hopeful bride. I just wish things had gone a little more smoothly.

Following my divorce four and a half years later, I moved back into my father's house. It's a good thing I didn't let him give me away because my husband would have had to give me right back.

What do you think? Is the "giving away the bride" portion of the wedding ceremony important to you? Comments are welcome.

Why would you want to Buy Me a Coffee? I am a full-time writer and a full-time unpaid caregiver to my 82-year-old father, who lives with Parkinson's. 100% of your tip or donation goes toward paying for my dad's groceries. Thank you.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Family Relationships# Lifestyle# Society# Culture

Comments / 57

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
255K followers

More from Tracey Folly

Unsuspecting husband embraces woman's '11-month pregnancy' with unconditional love: 'There's no way he's the father'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by an acquaintance, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Humans have a gestation period of nine months. Some people argue it's ten months. One thing we can all agree on, it is not eleven months.

Read full story
37 comments

Teen girl drenched with water by car driver with Super Soaker who stops to ask for directions

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was always painfully shy. So when two teen boys pulled to the side of the road and beckoned me and my best friend to approach them, I took two steps backward while my friend took two steps forward.

Read full story

Little girl bullied mercilessly because her mother meets her at the bus stop

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Kids bully other kids for a variety of reasons, such as feeling jealous or insecure. It can also be a result of low self-esteem, insecurity or unhappiness with themselves. Bullying can be an expression of trying to show strength and power, or a way for some children to try to fit in with the cool kids. Unfortunately, bullying often leads to feelings of isolation, fear, or humiliation in the bullied individual and is never acceptable behavior.

Read full story
8 comments

Grandma shrieks in fear as daughter takes her through an automatic car wash for the first time

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My maternal grandmother loved grocery shopping. It was the highlight of her week. Every Saturday when I was a kid, my mother packed me up, picked up my grandmother from her home a block away from ours, and brought us to the market.

Read full story
1 comments

Man gets caught cheating when he takes affair partner's children to pediatrician office where his daughter-in-law works

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Women catch their husbands cheating more often than not. Sometimes, a woman might learn her husband is being unfaithful through gossip. Other times, they might catch him red-handed.

Read full story
72 comments

Woman pushing baby carriage furious when girl throws water on her from bedroom window: 'I know who you are'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When we were kids, my best friend tossed a cup of water onto her neighbor, a woman pushing a baby in a stroller. She threw the water out her bedroom window, and we hid behind the curtains and watched as the water soaked the woman's lower legs and sandals.

Read full story
2 comments

Man furious when girlfriend compares his mother's dogs to overstuffed sausages: 'Shush, she's going to hear you'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I remember the first time I visited my ex-boyfriend at his home. Two obese little dogs ran to the front door to greet me, and I burst into delighted laughter.

Read full story

Grieving mother-of-the-bride sees her mother's ghost in wedding photos: 'Doesn't my mother look nice?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother spent exactly one decade of her life working at Walmart. According to my mother, Walmart employees were some of the most eclectic, interesting, and strange people she ever met.

Read full story
16 comments

Grieving woman shocked to find funeral home filled with mourners all wearing lime-green clothes

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. You never know what you will find at a Portuguese wake or funeral. When my mother attended a distant family member's funeral, she was surprised to find everyone at the funeral home wearing lime-green clothes.

Read full story
31 comments

Impatient man forces legally blind date to sit in the wrong seat at the circus when he can't find their assigned seats

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I'll never forget the time my boyfriend took me to the circus and then forced me to sit in someone else's seat. It wasn't because the stranger's seat was better than my assigned seat. It was because he couldn't find our assigned seats and decided he'd rather have us sit in the wrong seats than ask someone for help.

Read full story
9 comments

Bank teller deactivates her husband's ATM card every time they argue

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My husband and I had our share of ups and downs, mostly downs, during those first three years of marriage. We would argue about the smallest issues, and when tensions flared up it was hard for me to keep my composure. It wasn’t long before I found an unusual solution to punishing my husband for his wrongdoings, deactivating his bank card every time we had a fight.

Read full story
8 comments

Women sunbathing in a tidepool at low tide are stunned when they learn they're sharing the water with a host of crabs

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My friend and I went to the beach on a hot day and decided to sit in a tidepool, with our coolers and refreshments at hand. We didn't want to sit on the sand because it was too hot, and we didn't want to splash in the ocean because it was too cold. We thought sitting in a tidepool would be just right, but we were both wrong.

Read full story
73 comments

Curvy bride horrified when she realizes her dress is shorter in the back than in the front

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I always knew my wedding would be unconventional. I had no intention of walking down the aisle in a fancy white gown or spending a fortune on decorations and rings. Instead, I chose something more low-key.

Read full story
24 comments

Woman with eating disorder horrified when her husband tells her she broke his Harley-Davidson by lying about her weight

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My husband told me I broke his motorcycle by lying about my weight. I didn't realize until today that might be a lie.

Read full story
209 comments

Woman nearly gets car stranded on a sandbar after boyfriend parks it at low tide

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was dating my ex-husband, we spent much of our time in a harbor town where we were never more than a five-minute drive from a body of water. One of our favorite spots was accessible only at low tide when we could drive onto the hard-packed sand and wait until the water began lapping at the car tires before hastily driving away.

Read full story
3 comments

Woman dumps boyfriend when he puts his car obsession above her needs

When it comes to relationships, compromise is essential for success. However, if one party begins to prioritize their own needs over the other, the relationship can become strained and eventually break down.

Read full story
18 comments

Grammar tyrant dumps boyfriend for using words incorrectly in sentences

We all make mistakes. It's part of being human. But when someone continues to use words incorrectly despite having access to the right information, it can be exasperating and even disheartening. That’s exactly what one person experienced with their partner, who refused to look up words for fear of appearing stupid, only to end up using them incorrectly anyway.

Read full story
14 comments

Overweight newlywed seethes when her slender best friend bonds with husband over a game of darts

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I've never been comfortable with my body. If I'm at a bar, I'm hunched over in the corner, trying not to draw attention to myself. I don't like being seen.

Read full story
22 comments

Man refuses to stop talking about the stock market on a date, gets ghosted

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former partner, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. The stock market is an important factor when it comes to finances, but what do you do if it becomes an obsession? One particular man found out the hard way that too much of a focus on stocks can have unfortunate consequences.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy