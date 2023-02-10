Bank teller deactivates her husband's ATM card every time they argue

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

My husband and I had a tumultuous relationship. We fought constantly.
For the first three years of our marriage, I worked as a bank teller. Every time we fought, I had his bank card deactivated. I didn't feel bad about it. I was the only one depositing money into the account anyway.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16nsbt_0kj2zAN000
Photo byJosé ReyesonUnsplash

My husband and I had our share of ups and downs, mostly downs, during those first three years of marriage. We would argue about the smallest issues, and when tensions flared up it was hard for me to keep my composure. It wasn’t long before I found an unusual solution to punishing my husband for his wrongdoings, deactivating his bank card every time we had a fight.

In my mind, it made perfect sense. Why should he have access to our joint funds if he wasn't going to be respectful? After all, I was the one working as a bank teller while he stayed home to watch television and play video games, so all the money in our account was coming from me anyway.

Each time I severed access to the joint account, I felt no guilt or remorse. Deep down, I knew that this was simply my way of asserting some control over our relationship. I was compensating for not having control over any other aspect of our relationship.

Looking back now, I can see how ridiculous my behavior must have been; not only did it make life harder for both of us financially but it ultimately caused more damage than good in terms of getting us closer together again. To this day, I still regret not finding a better way out of our conflicts, but at least it taught me an important lesson about relationships: respect and understanding are far more powerful tools than financial power.

In the end, our relationship deteriorated past the point of reconciliation for reasons unrelated to our joint checking account. I had stopped working as a bank teller for two years by then, and my husband and I each kept our own individual checking accounts.

It's been years, and I can still remember the sickening feeling of satisfaction I felt every time I opened the ATM at work to see that my husband's card had been confiscated by the machine. I felt less satisfied every time I had to request a new debit card for him to replace the one I'd shut down in anger. It was a nearly endless loop that, like all things both good and bad, did eventually come to an end.

What do you think? Did I do the wrong thing even though the money in the account was mine in the first place? What would you have done? Comments are welcome.

Why would you want to Buy Me a Coffee? I am a full-time writer and a full-time unpaid caregiver to my 82-year-old father, who lives with Parkinson's. 100% of your tip or donation goes toward paying for my dad's groceries. Thank you.

