Curvy bride horrified when she realizes her dress is shorter in the back than in the front

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Janay Peters on Unsplash

I always knew my wedding would be unconventional. I had no intention of walking down the aisle in a fancy white gown or spending a fortune on decorations and rings. Instead, I chose something more low-key.

When it was time to look for an outfit to wear on my special day, I didn't bother searching through racks and racks of gowns. Instead, I found a modest, yet stylish twenty-dollar dress with ruffles below the hips and a cardboard-lined belt. It was the perfect choice for my makeshift wedding ceremony and potluck wedding reception. Best of all, it wasn't even my money that paid for it; my mom kindly offered to buy me the dress as a gift.

While many couples stress out about their big day due to high expectations from family and friends, this low-budget approach allowed us to enjoy our nuptials without any unnecessary pressure or pretense.

There was only one problem. The dress was significantly shorter in the back than it was in the front. Maybe it was the way the dress was forced to obey my curves because there simply wasn't enough fabric in the back to reach my knees, the length it was in the front.

As soon as I put on that dress on the morning of my wedding, I felt an overwhelming sense of joy and appreciation for my mother's gesture, but I was immediately horrified by the uneven hemline of the dress. There was no about of tugging that would cover the backs of my legs.

Ultimately, that simple party dress became much more than just an article of clothing. It was symbolic of our relationship: genuine, unpretentious, authentic, and flawed. That is why I'm so grateful that we made such an unconventional decision when planning our special day because it was a reflection of who we truly are as individuals and together. Plus we saved a lot of money.

I have a lot of regrets. Yes, getting married was one of them. However, even though my wedding-day dress turned out to be an ill-fitting disaster, it's only of the only things I wouldn't change about that day if I had the chance.

For years, I kept that dress in the back of my closet. I reasoned I might want to wear it again since it wasn't a wedding dress, strictly speaking. It was just a dress I happened to wear at a wedding, my wedding.

Eventually, I came to realize I was saving it for nothing. I didn't want to wear it again, for a variety of reasons, not the least of which was that high-low hemline, like a reverse mullet. I donated it to charity. I hope it went to someone who wore it better.

What do you think? Comments are welcome.

Why would you want to Buy Me a Coffee? I am a full-time writer and a full-time unpaid caregiver to my 82-year-old father, who lives with Parkinson's. 100% of your tip or donation goes toward paying for my dad's groceries. Thank you.