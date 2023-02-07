Man refuses to stop talking about the stock market on a date, gets ghosted

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former partner, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

The stock market is an important factor when it comes to finances, but what do you do if it becomes an obsession? One particular man found out the hard way that too much of a focus on stocks can have unfortunate consequences.

Before I dated him, my boyfriend met a woman online and took her out on a date. He brought her to a fancy restaurant and spent the entire meal talking incessantly about the stock market. He didn't get a second date.

On what was supposed to be a romantic date, my future boyfriend's entire focus was on the Dow Jones Industrial Average [DJIA]. He droned on nonstop about stocks and their fluctuations, unaware of the boredom and disinterest his date was beginning to display. By the end of the evening, she had ghosted him without saying a word.

"She was a math teacher," he told me. "So I thought we shared a love of numbers. I was wrong."

He thought the date went well; he was mistaken. As they said their goodbyes, he tried to kiss her. His attempt was rebuffed.

He didn't wait three days to text or call her again. Instead, he began texting her the moment he got home. When she didn't respond, he started calling. When she didn't answer, he left messages telling her how much he'd enjoyed the date and how he felt they had a real connection due to their shared love of mathematics.

She never responded.

His experience serves as a reminder that no matter how passionate we are about something, it’s important to remember how our excitement or enthusiasm might be perceived by those around us. Too much focus on any one topic can cause someone to feel overwhelmed and uninterested, resulting in them disconnecting and ultimately disappearing into thin air.

I can attest from personal experience that his fixation on the stock market could lead to some long and boring conversations. He didn't understand that his interests didn't necessarily interest everyone else, and he resisted all attempts to steer the conversation to common ground.

Conversations should be lighthearted exchanges between two people, not just one-sided monologues filled with obsessive talking points. Being aware of this helps remind us that there's more to relationships than just our own passions and interests; it takes two interested parties for a conversation to really come alive.

In short, I don't blame that math teacher for ghosting him. She really dodged a disaster with that one. I'm just sorry I didn't do the same myself.

What do you think? Is stock market talk a good topic for a first-date conversation? Comments are welcome.

