Misguided man cheats on his girlfriend then fakes his own death because he doesn't want to 'hurt her feelings'

How far would you go to keep your partner from finding out you cheated?

One man from Irvine, California admitted to taking extreme action to prevent his girlfriend from learning he cheated on her in a long-distance relationship. He faked his own death.

Photo by sept commercial on Unsplash

The unfaithful boyfriend confessed to his affair and the unusual way he covered it up on the popular anonymous social networking app Whisper:

I cheated on a girl then faked my death so i [sic] wouldn't hurt her feelings [we were long distance].

Although the anonymous poster didn't provide more details about his relationship, the affair, or how exactly he managed to fake his own death, his confession is fascinating... and heartbreaking. Surely learning her long-distance partner was dead was more upsetting and traumatizing than simply learning about his affair would have been.

Pulling off a fake death may seem like an easy way to escape from an embarrassing or uncomfortable situation, such as a cheating scandal. But pretending to die for the sake of avoiding consequences is not only wrong. It's psychologically damaging and can have long-lasting effects on those close to you.

Some people might think that faking one's own death is a viable option in order to avoid the repercussions of their actions, but this is simply not true. Not only does this break the trust of your loved ones, but it also prevents them from finding closure and moving on with their lives in healthy ways. Faking one's death also creates an artificial barrier between the person and their mistakes; thus preventing them from learning valuable lessons about right and wrong.

Furthermore, faking one's death imposes psychological torture on those affected by the lie, as they are left with questions unanswered and feeling betrayed. Such deception causes intense fear and confusion in those who thought they knew someone deeply, which instills a sense of paranoia that can last for years after the event. In addition, pretending to die can lead to major legal issues down the line if authorities ever find out, and they usually do eventually.

While feigning your own death may appear like the easiest solution at first glance; it is neither ethical nor practical in any way. Instead, it is important to take responsibility for our choices and face the music when necessary so that we learn from our mistakes and remain honest with ourselves and those around us at all times.

I can't imagine anyone thinking that faking their own death is a good substitution for honesty in a relationship. I'd be horrified if someone did that to me. I'd rather know the truth.

What do you think? Would you rather learn your loved one has strayed or learn that they died, even if the latter isn't true? Comments are welcome.

