Woman horrified when doctor gives her a flu shot without her consent: 'I wasn't even his patient'

My grandmother was born in the United States, but she was raised in the Azores. When she moved back to the United States, she remembered very little English from her time here.

My mother was born in the Azores, but she was raised in the United States. She learned English quickly after enrolling in English-speaking classes in elementary school at the age of six.

From an early age, my mother served as a Portuguese-American translator for my grandmother for doctor's appointments. She continued accompanying my grandmother to appointments to translate until my grandmother passed away.

When my mother was a teen, she went to the doctor with my grandmother as usual. The doctor gave my grandmother a shot. Then he turned to my mother, grabbed her arm, and gave her one, too.

"You can tell your mother you're both protected against influenza now," the doctor told my mother.

My mother simply said, "Thank you." Then she and my grandmother went home.

My mother was thirteen at the time, and she'd never had a flu shot before. Unfortunately, both my mother and my grandmother suffered severe side effects from the shot to the point where they actually believed they had the flu.

"I wasn't even his patient," my mother told me. "He didn't ask if I wanted I flu shot. If he had asked, I would have said, 'No.' Who wants a surprise flu shot? He never would get away with something like that nowadays."

It would be years before my mother had another flu shot; my grandmother never had one again.

Fortunately, my mother has never experienced side effects from a flu shot again, which has made her a lot more willing to get the latest jab every year during flu season.

