Teen groom-to-be faints during blood test for marriage license

Fear of having your blood drawn is commonly referred to as trypanophobia, or venipuncture phobia. It is a type of anxiety disorder that can cause severe distress and feelings of panic when faced with the prospect of being pricked with a needle in order to draw blood.

It is estimated that around 10% of adults suffer from this fear, according to Osmosis, and it can be caused by many things, such as a heightened fear of needles, a traumatic past experience with needles and blood draws, or even just a general nervousness about having their blood taken.

For those who suffer from trypanophobia, getting blood drawn is often an extremely stressful situation that can lead to feelings of fear, dread, and panic. Some people even lose consciousness.

There should be a rule that if you pass out while attempting to get a marriage license, you have to put your marriage on hold for at least a year.

When my ex-husband and I decided to get married, we didn't realize a blood test would be involved. While I was slightly apprehensive about the blood collection, my groom-to-be was terrified. That would become apparent later on when a phlebotomist attempted to draw blood from his arm. It did not go well.

I decided to go first for a couple of reasons. First of all, I was less afraid than he was, and I thought I might be able to serve as a good example. Also, I wanted to get it over with.

It didn't take long for the phlebotomist to get a blood sample from me. Then it was my partner's turn. He was already wobbling as he entered the room, and they sat him at one of those school chairs with the attached desk that lowers into place with a hinge.

I assumed correctly that they used the chair to hold phobic patients in place in case they grew faint. It was a good call.

My groom-to-be, who was just eighteen at the time, passed out briefly. I don't think the phlebotomist had even inserted the needle yet. In the end, they got their blood sample, and we got our marriage license.

Five years later, we were divorced, making the entire ordeal a monumental waste of time.

If you're thinking states don't require a blood test for a marriage license anymore, you're right. Only New York requires blood testing before marriage, and only then in limited situations.

According to the Mises Institute:

Historically, many states have required applicants for a marriage license to obtain a blood test. These tests were for venereal diseases (most commonly syphilis), for genetic disorders (such as sickle-cell anemia), or for rubella.

In fact, also according to the Mises Institute:

2019 was the year that the blood-test requirement for marriage was finally abolished in all 50 US states.