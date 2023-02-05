Man refuses to allow new girlfriend to walk through the front door of his parents' house

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I met a man who lived with his parents; he was twenty-eight.

There's nothing wrong with living with your parents at twenty-eight. I'm older than twenty-eight, and I live with my parents, too. But it's important to the story.

We met at work, and we quickly became fast friends. We messaged each other constantly throughout the workday, and I can't say I was surprised when he invited me to come to his house.

What did surprise me, however, was when he said he'd have to bring me inside through the back door. Perhaps even more surprisingly, I accepted his offer.

To visit him at his home, I had to park out of view of his parents' bedroom window, cut the engine as soon as possible, move past his house on the other side of the street, approach from the blind side, let myself in through the gate that led to the back yard, open the bulkhead door to the basement that he left unlocked for me, lock the bulkhead door behind me, and find him in the fully finished rec room in his basement without accidentally running into his parents.

Even after I met his parents, my boyfriend made me enter in through the back door of the house.

Even when his parents were both at work for the day and there was no reason why I couldn't enter through the front door, my boyfriend made me come in through the back door of the house.

He usually allowed me to tiptoe out the front door when I left his house at night, especially if his parents were watching television on the other side of the house or were already asleep upstairs. At no time was I allowed to make a sound or interact with their dogs, who might get too excited and give me away.

I was instructed to duck and cover if I ran into his parents. "Go upstairs," he'd hiss, or "Go hide in the other room."

It was incredibly strange and more than a little insulting.

He was twenty-eight years old, a grown man who'd dated more than his fair share of women before me, all of whom he'd brought home to his parents' house. Was that the problem? Were his parents just tired of meeting new girlfriends or having them inside their home?

Even if that was the case, his parents were aware of my existence and my presence. The only thing they weren't aware of was my entrance into their home. Did that really matter?

In the end, we broke up without my ever asking him why I couldn't enter his house through the front door. I still find it curious, but I can't say I care.

What would you have done? Comments are welcome.

