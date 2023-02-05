Man refuses to allow new girlfriend to walk through the front door of his parents' house

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fUkp9_0kceoPsc00
Photo byDanielonUnsplash

I met a man who lived with his parents; he was twenty-eight.

There's nothing wrong with living with your parents at twenty-eight. I'm older than twenty-eight, and I live with my parents, too. But it's important to the story.

We met at work, and we quickly became fast friends. We messaged each other constantly throughout the workday, and I can't say I was surprised when he invited me to come to his house.

What did surprise me, however, was when he said he'd have to bring me inside through the back door. Perhaps even more surprisingly, I accepted his offer.

To visit him at his home, I had to park out of view of his parents' bedroom window, cut the engine as soon as possible, move past his house on the other side of the street, approach from the blind side, let myself in through the gate that led to the back yard, open the bulkhead door to the basement that he left unlocked for me, lock the bulkhead door behind me, and find him in the fully finished rec room in his basement without accidentally running into his parents.

Even after I met his parents, my boyfriend made me enter in through the back door of the house.

Even when his parents were both at work for the day and there was no reason why I couldn't enter through the front door, my boyfriend made me come in through the back door of the house.

He usually allowed me to tiptoe out the front door when I left his house at night, especially if his parents were watching television on the other side of the house or were already asleep upstairs. At no time was I allowed to make a sound or interact with their dogs, who might get too excited and give me away.

I was instructed to duck and cover if I ran into his parents. "Go upstairs," he'd hiss, or "Go hide in the other room."

It was incredibly strange and more than a little insulting.

He was twenty-eight years old, a grown man who'd dated more than his fair share of women before me, all of whom he'd brought home to his parents' house. Was that the problem? Were his parents just tired of meeting new girlfriends or having them inside their home?

Even if that was the case, his parents were aware of my existence and my presence. The only thing they weren't aware of was my entrance into their home. Did that really matter?

In the end, we broke up without my ever asking him why I couldn't enter his house through the front door. I still find it curious, but I can't say I care.

What would you have done? Comments are welcome.

Why would you want to Buy Me a Coffee? I am a full-time writer and a full-time unpaid caregiver to my 82-year-old father, who lives with Parkinson's. 100% of your tip or donation goes toward paying for my dad's groceries. Thank you.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Family Relationships# Lifestyle# Society# Culture

Comments / 47

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
257K followers

More from Tracey Folly

Woman nearly gets car stranded on a sandbar after boyfriend parks it at low tide

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was dating my ex-husband, we spent much of our time in a harbor town where we were never more than a five-minute drive from a body of water. One of our favorite spots was accessible only at low tide when we could drive onto the hard-packed sand and wait until the water began lapping at the car tires before hastily driving away.

Read full story
3 comments

Woman dumps boyfriend when he puts his car obsession above her needs

When it comes to relationships, compromise is essential for success. However, if one party begins to prioritize their own needs over the other, the relationship can become strained and eventually break down.

Read full story
4 comments

Woman dumps boyfriend for using words incorrectly in sentences

We all make mistakes. It's part of being human. But when someone continues to use words incorrectly despite having access to the right information, it can be exasperating and even disheartening. That’s exactly what one person experienced with their partner, who refused to look up words for fear of appearing stupid, only to end up using them incorrectly anyway.

Read full story
5 comments

Woman furious when her best friend bonds with her husband over a game of darts

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I've never been comfortable with my body. If I'm at a bar, I'm hunched over in the corner, trying not to draw attention to myself. I don't like being seen.

Read full story
6 comments

Man refuses to stop talking about the stock market on a date, gets ghosted

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former partner, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. The stock market is an important factor when it comes to finances, but what do you do if it becomes an obsession? One particular man found out the hard way that too much of a focus on stocks can have unfortunate consequences.

Read full story
1 comments
Irvine, CA

Man cheats on his girlfriend then fakes his own death because he doesn't want to 'hurt her feelings'

How far would you go to keep your partner from finding out you cheated?. One man from Irvine, California admitted to taking extreme action to prevent his girlfriend from learning he cheated on her in a long-distance relationship. He faked his own death.

Read full story
9 comments

Woman abruptly leaves when date arrives late after learning his son is missing

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My coworker and I had been flirting for months. It was a flirtation made more complicated by the fact that I was already dating someone, and he had a crush on another coworker. I have no idea what we thought we were doing.

Read full story
3 comments

Woman complains about son's girlfriend visiting while he sleeps after 3rd shift: 'Tell her to sleep at her own house'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who worked the third shift and lived with his parents. While there isn't anything wrong with either of those things, his sleeping schedule caused tension between his mother and me.

Read full story
22 comments

Man shames woman at casino for being divorced

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was minding my own business, playing the slots at the local casino, when an older man sat next to me and struck up a conversation. Clutching my fistful of twenty-dollar bills more tightly in my hand, I continued playing while trying to hold up my end of the conversation.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman goes to movies with her boyfriend then runs out of the theater in tears

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I've always had crippling anxiety. It wasn't unusual for me to spend an hour getting ready and dressed to go out before changing into my pajamas, putting up my hair, and going to bed with a face full of makeup. There were also times I showed up somewhere, like a party, only to decide immediately upon arrival that it was time to leave.

Read full story
20 comments

Man shames woman for wearing pants to a job interview: 'You need to apologize for not wearing a skirt'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. As a bank teller, I often wore skirts or dresses to work. I hated wearing skirts and dresses to work, mostly because I hated wearing pantyhose, which was a requirement when wearing skirts and dresses.

Read full story
6 comments

Woman shocked when pharmacist swaps baby aspirin for prescription medication without asking her or her doctor

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When we get our prescriptions filled at the local pharmacy, we expect to get what the doctor prescribed. Sure, sometimes we might get a generic medication instead of a name brand, with the doctor's approval, of course. But we don't expect anything too different from what the doctor ordered.

Read full story
37 comments

Teen girl forced to quit school before her 16th birthday: 'My mother told me to get a job to help support the family'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother was born in July. In the spring before my mother's sixteenth birthday, my grandmother told her in no uncertain terms that she was dropping out of school before the next school year and getting a job to help support the family. My grandparents were among the working poor. They both had jobs, but with four children, it was tough to make ends meet.

Read full story
111 comments

Plumber bangs on pipes in the basement, whistles, and then leaves job unfinished

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. We have a boiler to heat our home in winter, and it surely is coming in handy in today's cold temperatures. Once a year, the oil company sends out a technician to give our boiler a thorough exam and clean it out before winter sets in.

Read full story
2 comments

Women stunned after Ouija board perfectly predicts horse race winner: 'We won a lot of money but we never used it again'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I don't even feel comfortable writing this.

Read full story
5 comments

Woman horrified when doctor gives her a flu shot without her consent: 'I wasn't even his patient'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother was born in the United States, but she was raised in the Azores. When she moved back to the United States, she remembered very little English from her time here.

Read full story
10 comments

Man ditches his wig and reclaims his happy-go-lucky attitude

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. What comes close to the disappointment of a man who loses his hair at an early age? While I haven't experienced it myself, I've spoken with friends and family members who have, and they assure me it's devastating.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman furious when nail technician says she has ugly toes and her feet don't match

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Up until a few years ago, neither my mother nor I had ever gone for a pedicure. The idea of having our feet touched by strangers didn't appeal to us.

Read full story
5 comments

Bride's future in-laws refuse to throw her a wedding shower, then throw one for another bride-to-be weeks later

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My boyfriend and I decided to get married in the spur of the moment. Despite what many people assumed due to our rushed nuptials, we weren't expecting a baby. We just wanted to move out of our parents' respective homes, and getting married seemed to be the easiest way to do so.

Read full story
66 comments

Man asks girlfriend on a date and then forces her to watch him play vintage video games all night long

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man with a penchant for vintage video games. There isn't anything wrong with that. The problem was he often insisted I watch him play games like Mega Man and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles when there was nothing I wanted to do less.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy