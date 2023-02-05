Woman refuses to allow her husband to wash his hair with her 'good shampoo': 'The cheap stuff is good enough for him'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission.

One of my closest friends had long, enviable hair. Her hair reached her waist in tight natural curls. She looked like she belonged in a commercial for Pantene shampoo. So it's no surprise Pantene was her brand of choice.

My friend met a man who also had long, lustrous locks, but he cut his hair shortly before their wedding. He would never grow his hair to its former glory again.

While visiting them one day, I noticed two brands of shampoo in the tub. Joking around, I asked my friend the difference between the dollar brand and the expensive Pantene shampoo I had spotted in the bathroom.

"I don't allow my husband to use the Pantene shampoo," she replied. "It's too expensive. That's just for me. He can use a cheap brand. That's why there are two different kinds."

I felt bad for her husband. He was a nice guy. I thought he deserved the good shampoo, too, and I told her so.

"The cheap stuff won't make a difference when it comes to his hair," she told me, "but my hair requires the good stuff."

Later, I asked her husband how he felt about being relegated to the cheap shampoo, and he shrugged. "Sometimes I just use the good stuff when she's not watching," he said. "Then I add water to the bottle."

Many of us are guilty of spending far too much on shampoo and other such luxury items. We think that a more expensive product will make our hair look better, feel softer or smell better.

I've been guilty of that myself. My current shampoo and conditioner are both, you guessed it, Pantene. I also use a leave-in conditioner with tea tree oil that cost me twenty bucks at the salon.

The truth is that many of these high-end products are simply a waste of money. There's very little difference between an expensive brand name shampoo and a much cheaper version. In fact, through personal use, I've found the cheaper shampoos can end up being just as effective.

What bothered me about the situation wasn't whether my friend's husband was able to get his hair clean and shiny enough with the bargain brand. What bothered me was the idea that one partner could relegate another to an inferior product, or a product that was perceived as inferior, just to save a few dollars.

Could they have both used a mid-price shampoo and conditioner instead? Or taken turns between the bargain-store brand and the more expensive brand to level out the expense?

Or was my friend correct in deciding she was the only one who needed or deserved good shampoo?

What do you think? Comments are welcome.

