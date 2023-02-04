Woman allows dogs to urinate in the house because she's busy scrolling Facebook: 'It's easier than letting them outside'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I dated a man who lived with his parents and their two small dogs. His father worked full-time outside the home while his mother stayed home, browsed Facebook, and contributed her insights to Yahoo Answers.

The two little dogs ran the entire household. There was dog food scattered all over the kitchen. There was a puddle of water surrounding their water bowl. There were ants gorging themselves on spilled kibble and drowning themselves in spilled water.

It was a mess.

Then there were the bones. Every time the family ate chicken wings, pork chops, turkey drumsticks, or t-bone steak, they tossed the greasy bones to the dogs.

The dogs promptly "buried" them in the living room, primarily in the spaces between the cushions of the leather sofa, but also in corners and beneath end tables. We still haven't gotten to the worst part.

When my ex-boyfriend's mother became engrossed in Facebook or online gaming, she couldn't be bothered to take care of the dogs or let them into the yard to use the toilet. Instead, she allowed the dogs to urinate inside the house, claiming, "It's easier than letting them outside."

I can't tell you how many times I stepped over a puddle of urine in the front hallway or the kitchen. It was outnumbered only by the number of times I stepped directly into a puddle of urine when I was barefoot, or even worse, wearing thick socks that soaked up the urine.

My ex's mother layered newspapers over the entire basement floor for the dogs to use as their toilet. There was only one problem. The door to the basement was left closed so the dogs didn't have the option to go downstairs to wee on the newspaper. That left them with only the hardwood floors, carpets, and furniture as options.

When the dogs did go downstairs to use the newspapers, no one cleaned up after them. So the entire basement smelled like old urine and ammonia.

I was surprised at the woman's behavior. She was energetic and able-bodied and capable. She dressed nicely and kept herself clean. She looked down on everyone and thought she was superior, especially to me. Yet, her family and guests were faced daily with puddles of urine along with the predictable accompanying odor.

All because she didn't want to look up from her desktop computer. Someone should have told her Facebook would still be there when she returned from letting the dogs out.

Since I was a guest in her home, I didn't want to say anything about the omnipresent yellow puddles in the house. I didn't want to appear rude.

When she caught me cleaning up her dogs' mess with paper towels once, she grew angry and told me not to waste her paper towels. So that was that. I decided to mind my own business going forward.

What would you have done? Comments are welcome.

