Man hides in the bathroom until the end of shift at work, gets fired

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former partner, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Gabor Monori on Unsplash

I dated a man with an unusual method of job searching. He'd choose a position based on its proximity to his house, and then he'd go into the business and ask for the job regardless of whether the business was actually hiring.

Sometimes it even worked.

When he found himself in between jobs one time, he marched into a local laundromat and asked for an application. The woman who was working told him they weren't hiring, but then she stopped and thought for a moment.

"You know," she said. "I've been thinking about reducing my hours to part-time. Maybe you could work a few days per week to take over my shifts." The woman promised to talk to the manager and call him back.

A few days later, he got the job.

The same woman who had put in a good word for him was now his trainer. She was supposed to spend a few days showing him the ropes and then he'd be on his own.

She'd been so nice to him when he asked about the job. Now that they were working together, she was short-tempered and cross, according to my boyfriend.

"I spent the entire day hiding from her in the bathroom," he told me later. "She kept knocking on the door and telling me to come out, but I pretended I couldn't hear her."

At the end of his work shift, he emerged from the bathroom, punched out at the time clock, and drove home. When he arrived at the job the following morning, the manager was waiting for him.

They got into a heated discussion about why my boyfriend had spent his one and only shift hiding in the bathroom. My boyfriend explained he had no choice because he was terrified of his coworker, the same woman who had helped him get the job in the first place.

The manager decided to give him one more chance. Leaving the woman in charge, the manager left the laundromat.

My boyfriend immediately locked himself in the bathroom and promptly refused to come out.

When his shift was over, he emerged from the bathroom to find the manager there waiting. The manager fired him on the spot.

"Can you pay me for the hours I worked before I go?" my boyfriend asked.

The manager tried to deny him any pay for the hours "worked" since he'd spent all of them locked behind the bathroom door, but my boyfriend persisted. The manager wrote him a check on the company checking account and told him not to come back.

My boyfriend drove directly to the bank and cashed the check. "I didn't trust him not to put a stop payment on the check," he told me.

What would you have done? Comments are welcome.