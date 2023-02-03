Man gives stained towels and scratched frying pans away as gifts to family and friends

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q6SbR_0kbLRWxS00
Photo byAngel LucianoonUnsplash

I worked as a hotel housekeeper for several years after my then-boyfriend insisted I apply for a job at the same place where he worked so he could keep an eye on me. One of the few things I liked about the job was keeping the gently used items hotel guests left behind.

I'm not talking about the lost cellphones or wallets guests sometimes abandoned in their haste to vacate their rooms by checkout time; those were logged by the manager and placed safely inside the cardboard box that served as our lost and found department. I'm talking about the bottles of shampoo, conditioner, and body wash that people left behind in the showers knowing they couldn't take them on the airplane ride to their next destination.

Items like the purse stuffed with money that I found in an empty hotel room went straight to the lost and found to be reunited with their owners, hopefully. The owner of the purse never returned to claim her cash. Neither did the owners of a handful of Android cellphones or the MacBook computer.

Next to the used bottles of health and beauty products and the frozen food left behind in hotel room refrigerators, the most commonly left behind items were dinged-up frying pans and bent spatulas. There were dozens of badly scratched frying pans in the back room stacked in a pile that was nearly ready to topple.

The hotel had no use for garbage pans. I don't know why we stacked them up instead of tossing them out, but they weren't hotel property, and the manager didn't care what happened to them. So my boyfriend, who was a cheapskate extraordinaire, began taking them home to give as gifts to family and friends.

He gave me eight of them, which I promptly threw in the trash at home. He seemed rather pleased with himself for giving me the equivalent of a full set of pots and pans, even though the pans all had their Teflon coatings destroyed, and there were no pans.

Giving away badly stained towels was another one of my boyfriend's money-saving life hacks. Once hotel linens became so stained that all the chemicals at our disposal failed to turn them clean again, the hotel donated them to animal shelters.

The hotel manager didn't really care where the towels wound up, so my boyfriend started using them as gifts for friends and family, along with the damaged frying pans and occasional spatula.

Would you accept stained towels and scratched frying pans as gifts, or was I looking a gift horse in the mouth? Comments are welcome.

Why would you want to Buy Me a Coffee? I am a full-time writer and a full-time unpaid caregiver to my 82-year-old father, who lives with Parkinson's. Your tip or donation allows me to provide for his care and comfort around the clock while working from home. Thank you.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Lifestyle# Society# Culture# Work

Comments / 11

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
257K followers

More from Tracey Folly

Woman abruptly leaves when date arrives late after learning his son is missing

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My coworker and I had been flirting for months. It was a flirtation made more complicated by the fact that I was already dating someone, and he had a crush on another coworker. I have no idea what we thought we were doing.

Read full story
2 comments

Woman complains about son's girlfriend visiting while he sleeps after 3rd shift: 'Tell her to sleep at her own house'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who worked the third shift and lived with his parents. While there isn't anything wrong with either of those things, his sleeping schedule caused tension between his mother and me.

Read full story
6 comments

Man shames woman at casino for being divorced

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was minding my own business, playing the slots at the local casino, when an older man sat next to me and struck up a conversation. Clutching my fistful of twenty-dollar bills more tightly in my hand, I continued playing while trying to hold up my end of the conversation.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman goes to movies with her boyfriend then runs out of the theater in tears

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I've always had crippling anxiety. It wasn't unusual for me to spend an hour getting ready and dressed to go out before changing into my pajamas, putting up my hair, and going to bed with a face full of makeup. There were also times I showed up somewhere, like a party, only to decide immediately upon arrival that it was time to leave.

Read full story
5 comments

Man shames woman for wearing pants to a job interview: 'You need to apologize for not wearing a skirt'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. As a bank teller, I often wore skirts or dresses to work. I hated wearing skirts and dresses to work, mostly because I hated wearing pantyhose, which was a requirement when wearing skirts and dresses.

Read full story
6 comments

Woman shocked when pharmacist swaps baby aspirin for prescription medication without asking her or her doctor

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When we get our prescriptions filled at the local pharmacy, we expect to get what the doctor prescribed. Sure, sometimes we might get a generic medication instead of a name brand, with the doctor's approval, of course. But we don't expect anything too different from what the doctor ordered.

Read full story
31 comments

Teen girl forced to quit school before her 16th birthday: 'My mother told me to get a job to help support the family'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother was born in July. In the spring before my mother's sixteenth birthday, my grandmother told her in no uncertain terms that she was dropping out of school before the next school year and getting a job to help support the family. My grandparents were among the working poor. They both had jobs, but with four children, it was tough to make ends meet.

Read full story
104 comments

Plumber bangs on pipes in the basement, whistles, and then leaves job unfinished

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. We have a boiler to heat our home in winter, and it surely is coming in handy in today's cold temperatures. Once a year, the oil company sends out a technician to give our boiler a thorough exam and clean it out before winter sets in.

Read full story
1 comments

Women stunned after Ouija board perfectly predicts horse race winner: 'We won a lot of money but we never used it again'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I don't even feel comfortable writing this.

Read full story
5 comments

Woman horrified when doctor gives her a flu shot without her consent: 'I wasn't even his patient'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother was born in the United States, but she was raised in the Azores. When she moved back to the United States, she remembered very little English from her time here.

Read full story
9 comments

Man ditches his wig and reclaims his happy-go-lucky attitude

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. What comes close to the disappointment of a man who loses his hair at an early age? While I haven't experienced it myself, I've spoken with friends and family members who have, and they assure me it's devastating.

Read full story

Woman furious when nail technician says she has ugly toes and her feet don't match

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Up until a few years ago, neither my mother nor I had ever gone for a pedicure. The idea of having our feet touched by strangers didn't appeal to us.

Read full story
5 comments

Bride's future in-laws refuse to throw her a wedding shower, then throw one for another bride-to-be weeks later

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My boyfriend and I decided to get married in the spur of the moment. Despite what many people assumed due to our rushed nuptials, we weren't expecting a baby. We just wanted to move out of our parents' respective homes, and getting married seemed to be the easiest way to do so.

Read full story
60 comments

Man asks girlfriend on a date and then forces her to watch him play vintage video games all night long

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man with a penchant for vintage video games. There isn't anything wrong with that. The problem was he often insisted I watch him play games like Mega Man and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles when there was nothing I wanted to do less.

Read full story
3 comments

Teen groom-to-be faints during blood test for marriage license

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Fear of having your blood drawn is commonly referred to as trypanophobia, or venipuncture phobia. It is a type of anxiety disorder that can cause severe distress and feelings of panic when faced with the prospect of being pricked with a needle in order to draw blood.

Read full story
1 comments

Man refuses to allow new girlfriend to walk through the front door of his parents' house

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I met a man who lived with his parents; he was twenty-eight. There's nothing wrong with living with your parents at twenty-eight. I'm older than twenty-eight, and I live with my parents, too. But it's important to the story.

Read full story
43 comments

Woman refuses to allow her husband to wash his hair with her 'good shampoo': 'The cheap stuff is good enough for him'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. One of my closest friends had long, enviable hair. Her hair reached her waist in tight natural curls. She looked like she belonged in a commercial for Pantene shampoo. So it's no surprise Pantene was her brand of choice.

Read full story
11 comments

Woman allows dogs to urinate in the house because she's busy scrolling Facebook: 'It's easier than letting them outside'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who lived with his parents and their two small dogs. His father worked full-time outside the home while his mother stayed home, browsed Facebook, and contributed her insights to Yahoo Answers.

Read full story
8 comments

Man hides in the bathroom until the end of shift at work, gets fired

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former partner, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man with an unusual method of job searching. He'd choose a position based on its proximity to his house, and then he'd go into the business and ask for the job regardless of whether the business was actually hiring.

Read full story
120 comments

Man refuses to allow wife to attend her childhood friend's party then goes alone

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My childhood best friend and I each got married in our late teens. At first, we assumed we'd be able to enjoy double dates and gatherings that included our spouses. Unfortunately, my husband took a nearly immediate dislike of her husband, and our dreams of weekend trips and double dates were dashed.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy