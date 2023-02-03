Man gives stained towels and scratched frying pans away as gifts to family and friends

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I worked as a hotel housekeeper for several years after my then-boyfriend insisted I apply for a job at the same place where he worked so he could keep an eye on me. One of the few things I liked about the job was keeping the gently used items hotel guests left behind.

I'm not talking about the lost cellphones or wallets guests sometimes abandoned in their haste to vacate their rooms by checkout time; those were logged by the manager and placed safely inside the cardboard box that served as our lost and found department. I'm talking about the bottles of shampoo, conditioner, and body wash that people left behind in the showers knowing they couldn't take them on the airplane ride to their next destination.

Items like the purse stuffed with money that I found in an empty hotel room went straight to the lost and found to be reunited with their owners, hopefully. The owner of the purse never returned to claim her cash. Neither did the owners of a handful of Android cellphones or the MacBook computer.

Next to the used bottles of health and beauty products and the frozen food left behind in hotel room refrigerators, the most commonly left behind items were dinged-up frying pans and bent spatulas. There were dozens of badly scratched frying pans in the back room stacked in a pile that was nearly ready to topple.

The hotel had no use for garbage pans. I don't know why we stacked them up instead of tossing them out, but they weren't hotel property, and the manager didn't care what happened to them. So my boyfriend, who was a cheapskate extraordinaire, began taking them home to give as gifts to family and friends.

He gave me eight of them, which I promptly threw in the trash at home. He seemed rather pleased with himself for giving me the equivalent of a full set of pots and pans, even though the pans all had their Teflon coatings destroyed, and there were no pans.

Giving away badly stained towels was another one of my boyfriend's money-saving life hacks. Once hotel linens became so stained that all the chemicals at our disposal failed to turn them clean again, the hotel donated them to animal shelters.

The hotel manager didn't really care where the towels wound up, so my boyfriend started using them as gifts for friends and family, along with the damaged frying pans and occasional spatula.

Would you accept stained towels and scratched frying pans as gifts, or was I looking a gift horse in the mouth? Comments are welcome.

