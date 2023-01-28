Woman hides in bathroom to avoid talkative old acquaintance at a WW meeting: 'I could have said as much in 7 words'

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

My mother and I used to attend Weight Watchers meetings religiously. Of course, now they are known simply as WW, and we've stopped attending; those two things are not related.

Ideally, going to a WW meeting meant not being disturbed because we wanted to pay attention to the leader of the meeting and hear everything she had to say. We weren't there for camaraderie or gossip. We wanted to learn about "sensible" weight loss.

When it comes to weight, we are not sensible people. We needed all the help we could get.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pRQuZ_0kUgk5QR00
Photo byAntennaonUnsplash

One day, my mother and I were sitting in the back of the meeting space, just minding our business, when a woman rushed at us out of the blue. The woman was an old acquaintance of my mother and a former close friend of my aunt.

The woman told my mother she was throwing an anniversary party for herself and her husband and she wanted my aunt to attend. She hadn't seen my aunt in ages.

Well, my mother hadn't seen my aunt in ages either. It wasn't that they had fought; they'd just grown apart and gone their separate ways. Nonetheless, she couldn't really help the woman reconnect.

My mother was frustrated with the intrusion, as she told me later:

My head was spinning. I was trying to listen to my diet guru, but I also had to listen to this woman. She wouldn't stop talking about her anniversary party and how she had married the love of her life. Good for her, but couldn't she have waited until after the meeting to tell me about it? She just carried on about how the years had flown by, which, of course, they had. This just wasn't the time to talk about it.
She went on and on about how she met her husband through our family because he was friends with my brother. Actually, at the time, he was my brother's best friend. I felt like I was on This Is Your Life instead of a Weight Watchers meeting. She would not relent. I excused myself and went to the bathroom, but I really didn't have to go... I just wanted to get away from her.

After my mother locked herself in the bathroom, I continued to stare straight ahead at the woman running the meeting. My extreme social anxiety did not want me to have a conversation with my mother's old acquaintance, so I did my best to pretend she wasn't there while I waited for my mother to return.

I guess my mother took too long to come back because I saw the woman get up from her seat, make a beeline to the bathroom door behind which my mother had disappeared, and start knocking.

"Are you all right?" the woman yelled. She was loud enough for me to hear halfway across the room.

"Yes," my mother replied through the closed door. When she opened the door and exited the bathroom, her old acquaintance was standing nose-to-nose with her.

The woman explained that she would love to have my aunt's address to send her an invitation to her anniversary party. It was information that was readily available online, but I guess she didn't realize she wanted my aunt's address until she inadvertently ran into my mother at a Weight Watcher meeting.

After an awkward exchange during which time my mom never gave away any contact information for Auntie, the woman went on her way. My mom rolled her eyes at me after it all ended; it wasn't exactly how we had hoped our meeting would go that day.

Before she left, the woman told my mother it was nice seeing her and that she'd catch her at the next meeting, or maybe at the anniversary party. My mother attended neither.

"I could have said as much in seven words," my mother told me later. "All she had to do was ask for your aunt's address in the first place, and I would have told her I didn't know it."

What would you have done? Comments are welcome.

Why would you want to Buy Me a Coffee? I am a full-time writer and a full-time unpaid caregiver to my 82-year-old father, who lives with Parkinson's. Your tip or donation allows me to provide for his care and comfort around the clock while working from home. Thank you.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Family Relationships# Lifestyle# Society# Culture

Comments / 2

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
259K followers

More from Tracey Folly

Millions of 'mermaid's tears' wash ashore in France and Spain: The plastic pellets may have fallen from a cargo ship

Years ago, I noticed something strange about the bottle of body wash I had recently purchased. It used to have beads of jojoba oil that would burst on your loofah or scrub brush, releasing a smooth oil to soothe and hydrate your skin.

Read full story
1 comments

Lost diamond engagement ring turns up in toilet after 21 years

Sometimes things turn up in the last place you look... or the first place you expect. A man named Nick Day proposed to his then-girlfriend Shaina with a beautiful diamond ring over two decades ago, and Shaina promptly flushed it down the toilet. Shaina wasn't entirely sure that was what had happened to the missing ring, but she had enough of a hunch that she sifted through the contents of the septic tank searching for the wayward diamond jewelry.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman horrified when she enters bathroom and finds only a cat litter box: 'I was desperate enough to use it'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. What would you do if you asked someone if you could use their bathroom and came face to face not with a toilet but a cat litter box?

Read full story
25 comments

Man begs former classmate for dishwasher job: 'I need a job, and you need someone to wash dishes'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former partner, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. How far would you go to get a job? One man was so desperate for a job that he begged his former classmate to hire him as a dishwasher for months before he gave up.

Read full story
2 comments

Man loses job after 'gentle' dog runs after neighborhood joggers and cyclists

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked at a group home in a nice residential neighborhood. It was just a regular three-bedroom house surrounded by the same.

Read full story
5 comments

Man refuses to allow girlfriend to get braces: 'You're too old to bother now, might as well die with crooked teeth'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. You're never too old to improve yourself. You're never too old to improve your dental health, and you're certainly never too old to get braces unless your orthodontist says so. Even then, you're entitled to a second opinion.

Read full story
19 comments

Personal trainer grabs woman's fat rolls with both hands, tells her 'to shake the fat off' when asked about equipment

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Whether you're a personal trainer or a personal trainer's client, I think you will agree that grabbing onto another person's back fat with both hands and shaking it around for any reason is inappropriate. The only exception would be if someone actually invites you to clutch their fat rolls, jiggle them around, and then make comments about them. Trust me, I don't think you have to worry about that.

Read full story
81 comments

Family learns woman is divorced after reading her ex-husband's obituary in the newspaper

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Rocky marriages are a dime a dozen. With the United States divorce rate sitting not-so-pretty at forty-one percent of first marriages and sixty percent of second marriages, it would appear you're just as likely to find yourself in a bad marriage as a good one.

Read full story

Woman waits 3 hours to have her mother's birthday present gift-wrapped, leaves with an unwrapped present and a headache

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Many big department stores were located in the heart of the city when my mother was growing up. Those stores have long since been displaced by Walmarts and Targets on the city's outskirts.

Read full story
31 comments

Women forced to wait outside club in freezing weather while their friend sits in her warm car canoodling with a stranger

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Picture this: Three women go out to the club on a freezing cold Saturday night. Inside the club, one of those women meets a man. The woman is the trio's designated driver; she's the only one with a car. She wants to get to know the man from the club better sooner than later. What does she do?

Read full story
30 comments

Woman refuses to allow her son's girlfriend to drink at the dinner table: 'Ladies don't drink while they eat'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man whose mother insisted, "Ladies don't drink when they eat." I'm not talking about alcoholic beverages.

Read full story
125 comments

Family adopts 'stray' spider after arachnid erects web in front of their security camera: 'We named her Lacey'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Spiders are quite the little artists when it comes to spinning their webs. My family and I had our very own spider artist in residence over the summer. It lived on our front porch and built its web directly in front of our security camera. That meant we had a 24/7 live feed of our guest's activity, and let me tell you, that spider was incredibly active.

Read full story
4 comments

Woman humiliated when no one shows up at her birthday party: 'I was sitting there all by myself and no one showed up'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. What if you threw a party, and no one came? That's what happened to my coworker when she invited a group of people to help her celebrate turning one year older and ended up sitting in a restaurant alone.

Read full story
110 comments

Woman furious when her coworker nearly gets her fired over unauthorized long-distance phone calls

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I had been working at a small office for about a month when I met Molly, one of the other employees. She was quiet and reserved, but from what I could tell she was a nice person. I soon learned that Molly lived with her mother and their two dogs. They didn't have any modern luxuries such as cell phones or landlines.

Read full story
5 comments

Teen girl horrified when she learns dog barking behind the neighbor's fence is actually a man

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When my best friend and I were teens, we loved to spend our afternoons playing games in the neighborhood. One of our favorites was bouncing a tennis ball back and forth between us while walking down the sidewalk on opposite sides of the street. It was always a fun way to pass time, but it eventually led to an unexpected adventure.

Read full story
30 comments

Married man sends gifts and money to his affair partner overseas

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I had a friend who was married, but he had a secret. He had a girlfriend, living overseas, and he would send her cash and presents regularly. I knew about it but never said anything to his wife. That was years ago, and now I can’t shake the guilt of knowing what my friend was doing behind his wife's back.

Read full story
10 comments

Man rejects estranged son's demand for dream car in lieu of inheritance

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It is a common question whether or not parents are obligated to buy their children a car once they get their driver's licenses. The answer is no, parents are not legally obligated to purchase a car for their child once they obtain their driver's license.

Read full story
5 comments

Man demands his girlfriend have her silver fillings replaced with white fillings

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who was obsessed with teeth; I've written about him in the past. He was the fellow who wanted me to file my teeth down to make them straighter and demanded I have a misaligned tooth pulled for no reason but that he didn't like it.

Read full story
23 comments

Woman refuses to buy fruit juice after her adult son drinks an entire gallon of juice with every meal

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. When your adult children live with you, should you place limits on how much food or beverage they can consume from the family fridge? That was the issue facing one man and his parents after he drank an entire gallon of fruit juice with every meal but didn't contribute financially to the family grocery bill.

Read full story
65 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy