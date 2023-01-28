Woman humiliated when no one shows up at her birthday party: 'I was sitting there all by myself and no one showed up'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

What if you threw a party, and no one came? That's what happened to my coworker when she invited a group of people to help her celebrate turning one year older and ended up sitting in a restaurant alone.

I worked with a nice young woman. Like me, she was in her twenties. I think I was a year or two older than she was.

We were friendly at work, but we weren't friends. We were acquaintances but only by circumstance. So when she invited me to her birthday party, I was less than enthusiastic.

It wasn't a milestone birthday. She just wanted to spend it surrounded by people she knew, even if it meant inviting people who didn't really know her well enough to want to spend the day with her.

I tried to say no, but she wouldn't take no for an answer. Eventually, I told her I'd be there just to appease her. I had no intention of actually showing up.

When the date and time for her birthday party arrived, I was not there. A few days later, I saw her at work. She seemed sad.

I had a huge table reserved at the restaurant, and I was sitting there all by myself. And no one showed up.

I felt bad about it. I even had the decency to feel a bit guilty, but was it really my fault?

As I mentioned, I tried to decline her invitation from the start, but she refused to accept my refusal. The only way to get her to stop insisting had been to agree. Was that so wrong?

How was I to know no one else would show up either?

Now, when someone invites me to a party or anywhere else I don't want to go, I say no and stick to my answer regardless of the consequences. I don't waffle or give the person false hope, and I certainly don't agree just to get them to stop asking.

As for my former coworker, she transferred to a new location not long after her botched attempt at throwing herself a birthday party. Fortunately for me, that meant we didn't have to discuss it further. The truth is I wouldn't have known what to say.

This incident serves as a reminder not to put your happiness in other people's hands. Relying too much on other people's actions can lead to disappointment. Instead, ensure that you have something planned for yourself without relying on anyone else.

And when someone tries to tell you they don't want to come to your birthday party, believe them.

