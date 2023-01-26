Man demands his girlfriend have her amalgam fillings replaced with composite fillings

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I dated a man who was obsessed with teeth; I've written about him in the past. He was the fellow who wanted me to file my teeth down to make them straighter and demanded I have a misaligned tooth pulled for no reason but that he didn't like it.

He also took a disliking to my amalgam fillings. If you're unfamiliar with amalgam versus composite fillings. Amalgam fillings are silver in color and are often simply referred to as silver fillings. Composite fillings are white or tooth-colored and blend in with your natural teeth almost perfectly.

Of course, the differences between amalgam fillings and composite fillings go far beyond cosmetic, it was only the cosmetic quality of amalgam fillings and composite fillings that prompted my boyfriend to demand I swap one for the other.

He didn't like the appearance of the "silver" fillings, and my mouth was full of them.

Thanks to a childhood habit of falling asleep with sugary cough drops in my mouth, tucked between my molars and my cheek, I'd had all my molars filled before I hit high school. My four wisdom teeth, buried safely within my gumline, were the only exceptions.

Every time I smiled or tossed my head back to laugh, I exposed a mouthful of silvery fillings.

For some reason, my boyfriend couldn't stand the sight of my fillings. He didn't have fillings at all, neither amalgam nor composite. He had taken excellent care of his teeth even as a child and had never even had a cavity. Lucky him.

He began nagging me constantly, demanding I replace my "ugly" amalgam fillings with natural-looking composite fillings. His mother had done it, he told me, and so should I.

Initially, I declined. When my first filling cracked and broke, I made an appointment to have it refilled.

My boyfriend instructed me repeatedly to make sure they wouldn't use the amalgam. However, I didn't specifically ask for composite fillings because I assumed amalgam wasn't being used anymore.

As I sat in the dentist's chair having my broken tooth repaired, I heard the dentist ask his assistant for amalgam. I immediately panicked, imagining my boyfriend's angry reaction when he learned I'd had one silver filling replaced with another.

I felt so anxious.

Fortunately, the dentist used an amalgam filling and then covered it with composite. The result was the whiter more natural-looking filling my boyfriend had demanded.

As my old fillings failed over the years, I had them replaced with composite, or amalgam under composite.

Fortunately, my tooth-obsessed boyfriend and I have parted ways. But I still shudder to think of how demanding he was in all aspects of my life, including my teeth.

