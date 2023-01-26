Woman refuses to buy fruit juice after her adult son drinks an entire gallon of juice with every meal

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vKXLF_0kOEX1ha00
Photo byAlex OttoonUnsplash

When your adult children live with you, should you place limits on how much food or beverage they can consume from the family fridge? That was the issue facing one man and his parents after he drank an entire gallon of fruit juice with every meal but didn't contribute financially to the family grocery bill.

Complaining that juice was expensive and her son drank too darn much of it, the frustrated mom stopped buying fruit juice for the family, or her son. "He can drink water," she said.

How do I know all this? The fruit juice freeloader was my boyfriend. Fortunately, we've long since broken up. Unfortunately, when we were together, I had to tolerate his and his parents' petty ways over everything, including his overconsumption of their fruity juice.

It all started when my ex-boyfriend's mother brought home several gallons of Tampico she'd bought on sale. If you've never tasted the stuff, I'd compare the flavor profile to Sunny Delight or Tang.

One taste was all it took. My boyfriend declared the beverage delicious and drank an entire gallon in one sitting. After that, he couldn't get enough of it. As soon as his mother popped another gallon in the fridge, it went down his gullet.

He drank an entire gallon of Tampico with every meal whenever there was Tampico available.

It didn't take many gallons of Tampico before his mother started to complain. "You're drinking too much Tampico. It's too expensive to drink an entire gallon at a time. You're only supposed to have one glass."

Her complaints fell on deaf ears. If there was Tampico in the house for longer than five minutes, it was gone in ten. That's how much he loved it.

But he was too cheap to go out and buy his own. He was always too cheap to pay for his own stuff, which was no doubt one of the reasons his mother grew so frustrated at his hogging all the citrus punch.

The flurry of Tampico ended just as suddenly as it began when his mother refused to continue buying it if the entire family couldn't share it.

Is Tampico even real fruit juice? Sort of! According to a Quora answer, the majority of the product is indeed fruit juice. However, it is not 100% pure juice.

The product is made with about 60% fruit juice, which is pasteurized and processed. When it comes to the remaining 40% of Tampico, it's a mix of chemicals, synthesized vitamins, artificial flavors, and food coloring. So it's better to stay away from juice like Tampico and stick to natural, pure juices.

Why would you want to Buy Me a Coffee? I am a full-time writer and a full-time unpaid caregiver to my 82-year-old father, who lives with Parkinson's. Your tip or donation allows me to provide for his care and comfort around the clock while working from home. Thank you.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Family Relationships# Relationships# Lifestyle# Society# Culture

Comments / 52

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
259K followers

More from Tracey Folly

Woman perplexed when she enters bathroom and finds only a cat litter box

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. What would you do if you asked someone if you could use their bathroom and came face to face not with a toilet but a cat litter box?

Read full story
1 comments

Man begs former classmate for dishwasher job: 'I need a job, and you need someone to wash dishes'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former partner, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. How far would you go to get a job? One man was so desperate for a job that he begged his former classmate to hire him as a dishwasher for months before he gave up.

Read full story
1 comments

Man loses job after 'gentle' dog runs after neighborhood joggers and cyclists

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked at a group home in a nice residential neighborhood. It was just a regular three-bedroom house surrounded by the same.

Read full story
4 comments

Man refuses to allow girlfriend to get braces: 'You're too old to bother now, might as well die with crooked teeth'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. You're never too old to improve yourself. You're never too old to improve your dental health, and you're certainly never too old to get braces unless your orthodontist says so. Even then, you're entitled to a second opinion.

Read full story
9 comments

Personal trainer grabs woman's fat rolls with both hands, tells her 'to shake the fat off' when asked about equipment

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Whether you're a personal trainer or a personal trainer's client, I think you will agree that grabbing onto another person's back fat with both hands and shaking it around for any reason is inappropriate. The only exception would be if someone actually invites you to clutch their fat rolls, jiggle them around, and then make comments about them. Trust me, I don't think you have to worry about that.

Read full story
5 comments

Family learns woman is divorced after reading her ex-husband's obituary in the newspaper

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Rocky marriages are a dime a dozen. With the United States divorce rate sitting not-so-pretty at forty-one percent of first marriages and sixty percent of second marriages, it would appear you're just as likely to find yourself in a bad marriage as a good one.

Read full story

Woman hides in bathroom to avoid talkative old acquaintance at a WW meeting: 'I could have said as much in 7 words'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My mother and I used to attend Weight Watchers meetings religiously. Of course, now they are known simply as WW, and we've stopped attending; those two things are not related.

Read full story

Woman waits 3 hours to have her mother's birthday present gift-wrapped, leaves with an unwrapped present and a headache

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Many big department stores were located in the heart of the city when my mother was growing up. Those stores have long since been displaced by Walmarts and Targets on the city's outskirts.

Read full story
19 comments

Women forced to wait outside club in freezing weather while their friend sits in her warm car canoodling with a stranger

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Picture this: Three women go out to the club on a freezing cold Saturday night. Inside the club, one of those women meets a man. The woman is the trio's designated driver; she's the only one with a car. She wants to get to know the man from the club better sooner than later. What does she do?

Read full story
17 comments

Woman refuses to allow her son's girlfriend to drink at the dinner table: 'Ladies don't drink while they eat'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man whose mother insisted, "Ladies don't drink when they eat." I'm not talking about alcoholic beverages.

Read full story
71 comments

Family adopts 'stray' spider after arachnid erects web in front of their security camera: 'We named her Lacey'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Spiders are quite the little artists when it comes to spinning their webs. My family and I had our very own spider artist in residence over the summer. It lived on our front porch and built its web directly in front of our security camera. That meant we had a 24/7 live feed of our guest's activity, and let me tell you, that spider was incredibly active.

Read full story
3 comments

Woman humiliated when no one shows up at her birthday party: 'I was sitting there all by myself and no one showed up'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. What if you threw a party, and no one came? That's what happened to my coworker when she invited a group of people to help her celebrate turning one year older and ended up sitting in a restaurant alone.

Read full story
83 comments

Woman furious when her coworker nearly gets her fired over unauthorized long-distance phone calls

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I had been working at a small office for about a month when I met Molly, one of the other employees. She was quiet and reserved, but from what I could tell she was a nice person. I soon learned that Molly lived with her mother and their two dogs. They didn't have any modern luxuries such as cell phones or landlines.

Read full story
1 comments

Teen girl horrified when she learns dog barking behind the neighbor's fence is actually a man

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When my best friend and I were teens, we loved to spend our afternoons playing games in the neighborhood. One of our favorites was bouncing a tennis ball back and forth between us while walking down the sidewalk on opposite sides of the street. It was always a fun way to pass time, but it eventually led to an unexpected adventure.

Read full story
27 comments

Married man sends gifts and money to his affair partner overseas

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I had a friend who was married, but he had a secret. He had a girlfriend, living overseas, and he would send her cash and presents regularly. I knew about it but never said anything to his wife. That was years ago, and now I can’t shake the guilt of knowing what my friend was doing behind his wife's back.

Read full story
6 comments

Man rejects estranged son's demand for dream car in lieu of inheritance

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It is a common question whether or not parents are obligated to buy their children a car once they get their driver's licenses. The answer is no, parents are not legally obligated to purchase a car for their child once they obtain their driver's license.

Read full story
3 comments

Man demands his girlfriend have her amalgam fillings replaced with composite fillings

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who was obsessed with teeth; I've written about him in the past. He was the fellow who wanted me to file my teeth down to make them straighter and demanded I have a misaligned tooth pulled for no reason but that he didn't like it.

Read full story
19 comments

Man gets caught after writing nasty note about neighbor's dogs and slipping it under his windshield wiper in driveway

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Who has more rights: the man who likes to stay up all night playing video games and then sleep all day, or the dogs who bark all day long next door?

Read full story
4 comments

Review: 'I'm in love with Tide PODS Coldwater Clean 3-in-1'

Whenever I see a television commercial for a product like Tide PODS Coldwater Clean 3-in-1, I imagine myself using the product. In my imagination, do I look happy? Am I saving time? Am I saving money?

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy