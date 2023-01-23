Review: 'I'm in love with Tide PODS Coldwater Clean 3-in-1'

Photo by Erik Binggeser on Unsplash

Whenever I see a television commercial for a product like Tide PODS Coldwater Clean 3-in-1, I imagine myself using the product. In my imagination, do I look happy? Am I saving time? Am I saving money?

In my mind, I expected Tide PODS Coldwater Clean 3-in-1 to cost more money than bargain detergent, which is true initially but not in the long run. But... How can a detergent make you happy? Or save you time?

In our household, we only wash with cold water. That's okay. There's a Tide for that. My mother hasn't washed laundry in warm or hot water for sixty years. Having a detergent that does its job in cold water is important to her. And if it's important to my mother, then it's important to me.

When the commercial said Tide PODS cold water wash, I perked right up. I had to have them pronto.... and pronto, I did. From the first time I washed a load of clothes, I fell in love. I cannot express the annoyance of not having to measure or pour detergent directly into the washing machine. I'm glad that's over. I'm in love with Tide PODS Coldwater Clean 3-in-1.

As you can see, my mother is a huge fan. She told me about her love for Tide PODS Coldwater Clean 3-in-1 completely unprompted. That's how much she loves them.

This isn't a sponsored post, and this is not a sponsored link. I wish it was. My mother just really loves this detergent. No joke.

Tide Pods are the best for doing my laundry. How did I ever get along washing without them. They are convenient. They clean well. And they do a fantastic job. I would recommend them to anyone. I know I can trust Tide Pods to be the best. Anyone who tries them will fall in love with them like I did.

If the Tide people are reading this, feel free to contact me at the link below. We can talk over a cup of coffee, and I'd be more than happy to introduce you to my mother. She's your biggest fan.

Why would you want to Buy Me a Coffee? I am a full-time writer and a full-time unpaid caregiver to my 82-year-old father, who lives with Parkinson's. Your tip or donation allows me to provide for his care and comfort around the clock while working from home. Thank you.