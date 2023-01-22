Woman horrified when she accidentally eats a spiderweb wrapped around a chocolate muffin

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Imagine unwrapping a moist delicious double chocolate muffin. It looks good enough to make your mouth water, and it smells scrumptious. After licking the side of the muffin to get a taste of that sweet sugar, you realize something is wrong.

You eat it anyway.

Oh, no, did you just eat an entire spiderweb? That's what happened to me, and it's as nauseating as it sounds.

Photo by Anton on Unsplash

It all started when my boyfriend found himself in possession of a dozen individually wrapped muffins that he'd gotten for free. He gave me four muffins, one of each flavor. There was a banana nut muffin, a blueberry muffin, a chocolate chip muffin, and a double chocolate muffin.

The double chocolate muffin was a chocolate muffin with chocolate chips, hence the name, double chocolate. I saved that one for last.

When I was down to my last muffin later that week, I poured myself a glass of milk and sat at the kitchen table. Slowly, I unwrapped my muffin.

As I mentioned, it was a chocolate muffin. I assumed the white haze covering and obscuring the brown color of the muffin was actually a dusting or coating of sugar.

You already know it was a spiderweb, but it would take me much longer to figure that out on my own.

I licked the muffin, expecting sugary goodness to melt on my tongue, but I didn't taste sugar. What I tasted instead was indescribable. Literally. How do you describe the flavor of a spiderweb? As I was about to learn, it's nearly impossible to explain.

I licked the muffin again. It didn't taste like sugar or chocolate. It didn't taste like much of anything at all. There was something mildly unpleasant about the flavor, but my brain was still thinking "sugar" and "chocolate," and I hadn't caught up to the realization of what I was doing.

I took a bite.

There was the chocolate: chocolate muffin, chocolate chips, but not the intensely sweet flavor I expected from all the "sugar" absolutely coating the thing. It was so strange.

I took another bite and then another. Every bite of the muffin top had that same vexing non-sugary "sugar" coating.

It wasn't until I peeled the paper muffin cup away from the bottom of the muffin that I realized my mistake. That's when I knew I had eaten nearly an entire spiderweb.

How could a spiderweb get inside a sealed muffin? I wondered. See. That's the thing. I always think of processed and packaged food as sterile and hermetically sealed. I don't think about the hours of processing time when the food is open to insects, rodents, and apparently, arachnids.

I'm not the only person who has experienced something like this. Someone posted about finding possible spiderwebs in muffin mix, and a lot of commenters identified the substance as pantry moths instead while one person had this to say:

When I was 11 or 12 I was playing at a friends house and we started eating some white cheddar quaker rice cakes, which I have always loved. My memory recalls that we were eating brand new pack that we had opened ourselves. Maybe it was expired, but that should not have caused this. After eating a few, I lifted one out and turned it over and there were legit insect/spider eggs all over it. No, they were not tasty little balls of white cheddar. My friend was brave enough to lift another out and sure enough, their they were. I puked, and was unable to eat them for years. Now I check both sides any time I eat them. Anything can happen. Spider webs in your muffin mix.

What's the craziest thing you ever found in packaged food? Comments are welcome.