Man makes woman pay for first date after he orders 2 appetizers, dinner, and dessert just for himself

A friend of mine thought I'd hit it off with another friend of hers. She was wrong, but we gave it a shot for a few months. It didn't work out for a variety of reasons, him expecting me to pay for dinner after he ordered two appetizers plus dessert was just one of them.

First, let me say that I have no requirement for a man to pay for dinner all the time. I made my own money, and I'm very comfortable taking turns. I'm even more comfortable splitting the bill, and I'm most comfortable with separate bills.

As far as I'm concerned, separate bills are where it's at.

First of all, allow me to say I hesitate to call this a "date."

I went out to dinner with a friend of a friend, and he announced that he'd like me to pay for dinner and he'll pay for the rest of the date. We were supposed to go bowling after dinner.

I did a little quick math and figured he was assigning me the more expensive portion of our evening, the dinner while assigning himself the smaller tab for bowling. I wasn't entirely pleased, but I agreed with his suggestion. I am nothing if not agreeable on a first date.

I ordered first: I asked for a Pepsi, a meatball sandwich, and an appetizer for us to share after asking whether he liked mozzarella sticks.

Then it was his turn to order.

I'll have exactly what she's having. And an order of chicken wings.

I felt mild surprise when I heard him order the mozzarella sticks. Surely, everyone knows appetizers are for the table, not the individual. Who orders two of the exact same appetizer for two people? And I don't eat chicken wings. So it's not like I would benefit from the extra appetizer.

After we finished eating, my companion ordered dessert.

I paid the bill plus the tip. Next stop: bowling, or so I thought.

Do you really want to go bowling? Because I don't really feel like it.

At that point, I didn't feel like bowling, either, and I told him so.

We didn't go bowling, and he never bought me dinner. It didn't take long for me to realize he wasn't the one. We parted ways, not entirely amicably.

I still love mozzarella sticks, and I still hate chicken wings.

So who should pay for a date anyway? According to WikiHow:

Whoever asks for the date should pay the bill. If you’re the one who invited your date out, it’s polite to cover both of your meals. On the flip side, if your date set up your dinner plans, they’ll probably be the one to pay for everything. [...] If you don’t plan on paying for the bill, it’s still polite to reach for your wallet whenever the check comes.

My date failed on all counts.

What do you think? Was he wrong for sticking me with the entire dinner bill plus the tip and not reciprocating by taking me bowling? What would you have done? Comments are welcome.

