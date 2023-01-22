Man blames girlfriend for buying 'his' winning lottery ticket: 'If you hadn't bought that ticket, I would have won'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Picture it: A couple gets in line to buy scratch tickets, and neither of them knows where the next $400 prize is hiding. One of them buys the winning ticket, and the other buys a losing ticket, multiple losing tickets in fact. Is there any way the loser can blame the winner for ruining his chances of scoring the prize?

Is it a case of "first come, first served," or did this prizewinner do something wrong?

Photo by Emiliano Vittoriosi on Unsplash

I dated a man who was a gambling addict. It didn't take long for his excitement to rub off on me. There was something oddly satisfying about buying scratch tickets and slowly revealing the prizes within, scratch by scratch. It was a rush.

It wasn't quite as much of a rush when I lost.

As any long-term gambling aficionado knows, there are more losers than winners in a stack of scratch tickets.

One day, my boyfriend and I decided to buy scratch tickets together. We stood at the end of a short line and waited for our turns to choose tickets from perhaps two dozen choices lined up along the wall inside locked plastic cases.

It was my turn first. I chose a single lottery ticket at random, paid for my selection, and waited for my boyfriend to buy his tickets.

Then my boyfriend bought a dozen tickets of his own.

I scratched my ticket and revealed a $400 prize.

My boyfriend scratched his tickets and revealed nothing but losers, one losing ticket at a time. His face grew steadily more concerned as his stack of losing tickets grew. When he finished scratching the last one, he turned to me and pointed a finger.

It's your fault I lost. If you hadn't bought that ticket, I would have won. That's the ticket I wanted, and you took it from me. I knew it was going to be a winner. I could feel it. I was going to buy that one.

Prior to my winning, he hadn't said a word about having a feeling that my ticket was the "one." He hadn't mentioned wanting to buy that ticket, neither that particular game nor that particular ticket on the end of the stack.

It wasn't until I won, and he lost, that he blamed me for my choice. He seemed genuinely angry and appeared to believe I'd maliciously deprived him of winning $400.

I never looked at him the same way after that. Although we didn't break up because of his gambling, we did break up. I'm grateful for that even if my $400 winnings have long since been spent.

If you have a gambling problem, help is available at the National Problem Gambling Helpline Network 1-800-522-4700:

The National Council on Problem Gambling operates the National Problem Gambling Helpline Network. The network is a single national access point to local resources for those seeking help for a gambling problem. The network consists of 28 contact centers that provide resources and referrals for all 50 states, Canada, and the US Virgin Islands. Help is available 24/7 and is 100% confidential.

What do you think? Was I to blame for his losing streak, or did I have every right to pick and purchase the $400 winner? Comments are welcome.