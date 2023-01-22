Family furious when elderly couple parks beloved motorhome in their driveway and refuses to allow their family to use it

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

When an elderly couple decided to retire their motorhome and leave it parked in their driveway for good, their children, nieces, and nephews were furious that they were no longer allowed to use it for camping trips. Should the motorhome owners have permitted the family to continue taking the motorhome on excursions, or were they right to leave it parked in their yard until they died?

Is it a case of "my motorhome, my choice," or was this couple simply being selfish?

Photo by Saad Chaudhry on Unsplash

My cousins were livid when my elderly aunt and uncle parked their beloved motorhome in their driveway and refused to allow anyone to drive it. It had been a long-standing family tradition that the children of the family were able to take it out on camping trips whenever they liked, but once my aunt and uncle became too old to take it camping themselves, they rescinded that offer.

If we can't drive it, then no one else can either. If the kids want to go camping, they can save up their money and buy their own motorhome.

When my aunt and uncle refused to allow my cousins to take it on camping trips, it stirred up a flurry of emotion throughout the family. The younger members of the family were especially upset when my aunt and uncle told them to buy their own motorhome, just as they had done when they were younger.

My cousins pleaded with them for weeks, but my aunt and uncle were adamant about not letting anyone else use their motorhome. They said camping was something they had hoped to experience one last time before they became too old, but if they couldn't drive it, no one else would either.

My cousins reluctantly accepted this answer yet their disappointment was palpable.

As much as I didn’t want to admit it, my aunt and uncle had every right to keep their motorhome and all its contents just as they wished. No matter how much pleasure I know my cousins would’ve gotten from taking it out on camping trips, they had no choice but to accept that it wasn’t meant to be.

My aunt and uncle kept the motorhome in their driveway for years after they stopped driving it. Sometimes, they would spend the day in the motorhome that had brought them so much joy throughout their marriage, but they never spent the night. The bed inside their home was far more comfortable than the fold-out in the motorhome.

I'm surprised "entitled family members" didn't make it onto Kiplinger's list of fourteen reasons you will regret buying an RV alongside the expense of insurance, the problem of finding parking, and the costly urge to constantly update your decor.

What do you think? Did my aunt and uncle do anything wrong by banning the family from their motorhome? Comments are welcome.