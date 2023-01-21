Teen girl stopped on the sidewalk to ask about her acne: 'What happened to your face, were you in a car accident?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Growing up, I never expected to be stopped on the sidewalk and asked if I had been in a car accident due to my acne. That's exactly what happened one day when a little girl asked me what had happened to my face.

Excuse me. What happened to your face? Were you in a car accident?

It took me aback, and I was completely caught off guard. I hadn't even realized that my acne had caused enough of an issue to garner such a reaction.

Sure, I knew I had blemishes, and I knew I didn't like them. Having a stranger, albeit a child, stop me to ask about my face was shocking nonetheless. I didn't know it was that bad.

At first, I felt angry and embarrassed by this comment. Then I started to think about it from her perspective. She probably didn't realize how hurtful her question was, and she could've just been genuinely concerned for me. Instead of lashing out in anger, I decided to take the higher ground and explain that no, I hadn't been in an accident but rather dealing with some skin issues.

I don't know how long it took me to regain my composure and answer. By the time I finished answering and turned to leave, I was sobbing uncontrollably. I felt so humiliated.

I examined my face in the mirror when I got home, and I didn't like what I saw. My skin was red and raw from my forehead to my chin. The only area that had been spared was my eyelids.

After that day, I vowed to take care of my skin. My mother took me to a doctor who prescribed pills I couldn't swallow. I tried creams and lotions, but they caused a severe allergic reaction that made my eyelids swell shut and made my skin redder and more irritated than ever.

Finally, I found an over-the-counter toner that helped me clear up my skin. I used it twice per day, every day throughout my teen years. My skin never looked better.

According to the Mayo Clinic, acne isn't caused by dirty skin or not washing your face:

Acne isn't caused by dirty skin. In fact, scrubbing the skin too hard or cleansing with harsh soaps or chemicals irritates the skin and can make acne worse.

I'm fortunate using a twice-daily cleansing routine worked for me.

You might be wondering about the name of the product I used to treat my acne. I'd tell you, but it's no longer on the market. However, there's a counterfeit version available, and I don't want anyone to end up with the counterfeit version. So I am omitting the name. I'm grateful it was an option during my high school years.

What do you think? Should I be grateful for that little girl's question since it inspired me to take a good look at my skincare routine and solve my acne problem, or was she just rude? Comments are welcome.

