Mother and daughter try unconventional method to shed extra pounds by casting a magical spell

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Some people who struggle with their weight will try anything to attain a better body, except maybe diet and exercise. My mother and I are two of those people. Lifelong struggles with weight have left us desperate for a cure, even if that potential cure includes a little white magic.

Spoiler alert: white magic is not a substitute for diet and exercise.

I was an angsty teen who delighted in taking books on white magic and good spells out of the local library. In an attempt to be supportive, my mother often read those books, too.

In one of those books, my mother found a simple magic spell anyone could perform to lose weight, and she brought it to my attention.

As women, we always struggled with our weight and it has taken an immense toll on our self-esteem. We have tried many different methods to lose the extra pounds, but nothing seemed to work.

According to National Library of Medicine:

[...] self-esteem is inversely linked with several weight and shape-related attitudes and behaviors such as body dissatisfaction, overweight perception, and eating disorders.

My mother and I were desperate to find a solution and desperate enough to think maybe a magical spell could finally do the trick. Despite knowing the odds of success were slim, we hoped for some sort of miracle that would finally help us reach our goals.

Figuring we had nothing to lose except a couple of pounds, we decided to try the spell.

The first ingredient we needed was a rainy night. We scoured the weather reports for a suitable day and gathered the rest of our supplies.

We each took a piece of paper and colored chalk per the instructions. Then we wrote our goal weights on our respective pieces of paper. It was so easy, and we were sure to be thin in no time, or so we thought.

At the first sign of rain, we put our chalk and paper creations outside in the backyard and awaited our immediate results. The rain started to pelt on the paper, to my mother's and my delight.

My mother explained how the spell was supposed to work, and what happened when it didn't:

I read in a book of spells as the rain washed away the numbers written in chalk on the paper, my unwanted fat would instantly disappear. As the rain fell outside, I kept running to the bedroom mirror to check whether I was losing weight. I was disappointed because I still looked the same no matter how much it rained. There wasn't a single iota of difference in my body. I can't believe I fell for it. There were no winners here except maybe the store where I bought my chalk.

