Woman eats nothing but plain boiled shrimp daily to combat cravings and lose weight even while on 7-day vacation cruise

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Beth Macdonald on Unsplash

Weight Watchers meetings can be supportive and serious; they can also be seriously entertaining.

If you didn't know, Weight Watchers is now officially called WW for some reason I've never been able to understand. Well, my mother and I used to attend WW meetings, and there was this one lady we all affectionately called "the shrimp lady."

During every meeting, the shrimp lady talked about how she dealt with cravings by marching right to the freezer and taking out some shrimp. She'd boil them and eat them plain. It always satisfied her and kept her away from her more fattening cravings.

It clearly worked. She was lean and trim, and while I don't know whether she was at her goal weight, she must have been close to it. The shrimp lady looked amazing.

She loved eating shrimp so much as a weight loss strategy that she even ate it on vacation and ended up losing weight while on a cruise:

When I was on my cruise vacation, I drank alcoholic beverages every day, even though I knew they had a lot of [WW] 'points,' but I also knew I could afford to spend the extra points on booze because my meals were entirely based on boiled shrimp, breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

I appreciate her dedication to the program, but I certainly wouldn't have subsisted on shrimp and booze for the entire length of my vacation. That's probably the reason why she has reached her goal weight, or close to it, and I have not: dedication and a willingness to compromise and find what works.

Her story reminds me of the episode of the television sitcom Seinfeld when the character George Costanza gets into a war of words with his work nemesis over, you guessed it, a plate of shrimp in an episode called The Comeback.

I've never been on a cruise. I imagine piles of shrimp on endless buffets, but I thought it would be prepared more elaborately than plain boiled. I can't help but wonder whether my former WW co-attendee made a special request to get the boiled ocean critters for three meals a day.

As for me, I'd be more than happy to feast on whatever a cruise buffet has to offer as long as it doesn't include shrimp. I don't touch the stuff. They look too much like bugs for my taste, and I don't understand their firm yet springy texture.

Can any shrimp aficionados explain it to me?

What do you think? Comments are welcome.