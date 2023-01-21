Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission.

I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.

You're so tiny. Where are you going to find room for them?

My coworker took our teasing good-naturedly. She assured us she was eating for three and didn't expect her flat abs to stay flat for long.

After the initial flurry of congratulations and excitement died down, she didn't really mention her pregnancy. I didn't mention it, either, because I believe in minding my own business. One of my other coworkers didn't follow the same policy.

We were all filing into one of the larger offices for a team meeting when a male coworker stopped the woman who had announced her pregnancy around a month earlier. He placed both his hands full on her abdomen, looked into her face, and smiled. Then he said the words that probably haunted him for a very long time after that day.

I still can't believe you're carrying two babies in this tiny tummy.

As it turned out, she wasn't. Our coworker had a miscarriage two weeks earlier. She just hadn't mentioned it to anyone, which was her prerogative, of course. Without changing her facial expression, she dropped the news standing there in the doorway of the meeting room with the man's hands still spanning her flat stomach.

That's because I'm not pregnant anymore. I lost the babies two weeks ago.

You should have seen my male coworker's face drop.

He stopped grasping the woman's belly. His face turned red, and he began apologizing profusely.

I'm so sorry. I didn't know. Oh my God. How embarrassing. I'm sorry.

Personally, I have never touched a pregnant woman's stomach, and I don't want to. I think it's a strange thing to do unless you have a close relationship with the woman and you're specifically invited to touch her.

If I ever had the urge to touch a pregnant woman without asking, witnessing that sad and embarrassing incident between my coworkers would have cured me of it for good. If you're thinking about caressing a pregnant woman's stomach, consider this advice from Scary Mommy:

[...] there is nothing wrong with a pregnant woman who likes others touching their belly. Some find it comforting, enjoy the attention, and don’t mind physical touch. But be sure to allow each woman to make this decision for herself. Don’t assume anyone is comfortable with unsolicited contact.

In other words, consent is essential not optional, not an afterthought, and it might just save you from suffering the embarrassing faux pas my coworker did.

