Coworker refuses to use soap because she's 'too busy,' douses herself in fruit-scented body spray in lieu of bathing

I worked with a woman named Alice. She was unpleasant in general and remains one of my least favorite coworkers to this day. As if her personality wasn't bad enough, she also stank.

Alice had been working two jobs to make ends meet. With her demanding schedule, she had no time for anything else let alone basic hygiene. She insisted she didn't have time to keep herself clean.

I'm too busy to take a shower. I'm trying to work as much as I can so my social security payments will be bigger when I retire. Bathing just isn't my top priority right now.

As a last resort, she began using Fruit Fantasy body spray as an alternative to soap and water. At first, Alice was able to mask the smell of her sweat with the fruity scent of her newfound beauty aid.

After weeks of relying on this unconventional method, Alice soon found that the body spray was becoming less and less effective at masking the stench of her body odor.

People would recoil in disgust upon entering a room that she had recently been in, and even her friends began to distance themselves from her more than usual.

Alice found that her coworkers seemed to be very aware of her odor situation, and she suspected that word had gotten around about it. People would oftentimes give her a wide berth when passing by, or avoid going near her in general.

Everyone was polite to her, of course, but Alice could just tell that people were always very conscious of the fact that she smelled bad. She tried to make a few jokes about it here and there to ease the tension, but deep down she was embarrassed and ashamed of herself. She felt like everyone always knew what she was hiding because of the way they treated her, even if they never said anything out loud.

Alice eventually accepted the fact that she would need to find another solution if she wanted people to be around her again.

According to Web MD, most people can get away with showering two or three times per week, but they acknowledge it isn't a one-size-fits-all solution.

[...] for many people, two to three times a week is enough and may be even better to maintain good health. It depends in part on your lifestyle. Someone who spends hours in the hot sun working in the yard or running or biking, will likely need to bathe more often than someone who’s cool and indoors.

Alice made an effort to start taking regular showers again despite her chaotic lifestyle, and slowly but surely people started coming around again. Alice learned the hard way that while there will always be days when you don’t have enough time for self-care, it is important not to resort to extreme measures such as using body spray instead of traditional hygiene products.

Her odor may have improved, but her personality still stank to high heaven.

I hate to admit Alice wasn't the only person I've ever worked with who had so much trouble with body odor. However, she was the only one who tried to mask it with fruit-scented body spray. Have you ever had a coworker like Alice? How did you handle it? Comments are welcome.

