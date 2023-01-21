Woman refuses to have 'shark tooth' pulled to please her partner

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Street Og' on Unsplash

As I've written before, I once dated a man who was obsessed with teeth. Unfortunately for me, my teeth have always been far from perfect.

I have an overbite, overcrowding, three impacted wisdom teeth, and fillings in every single molar. Up until recently, I also had a wayward tooth growing out of the roof of my mouth in its own little row.

I had this oddly placed tooth since I was in elementary school. Its placement was due to my adult teeth coming in out of order, according to my pediatric dentist. There's even a charming name for the condition: shark teeth, and yes, mine involved the most problematic teeth, the molars:

Shark teeth in the molars – Shark teeth are the most common in the front teeth, which are narrow and small, so they don’t cause any serious orthodontic problems. However, if your child’s molars are experiencing the same issue, you may want to see a dentist and orthodontist.

Speaking of my pediatric dentist, he advised my mother to have my errant tooth pulled while I was still young in order to give my other teeth room to grow. On the appointed day, I refused to allow him to pull my tooth. So it followed me into adulthood.

Having a spare tooth basically growing out of the roof of my mouth didn't feel natural no matter how many years passed. I frequently bit down on my tongue with it, especially in my sleep, and my tongue grew a permanent fibroma in the spot that was most injured.

I lived with the inconvenience of that oddly placed tooth for decades. One day, a new beau, the one with the obsession with teeth, demanded I have it removed. His reason?

It's strange and gross. I hate it.

Was my tooth his business? Absolutely not. He just thought everything was his business, and so he nagged me about my tooth. For years.

The more he mentioned it, the more attached to my shark tooth I became. I steadfastly refused to have it pulled.

A year after we broke up, my decision not his, I finally allowed my new dentist to pull the tooth. I'd had in filled as a child, and the old filling was in need of replacement. The dentist strongly discouraged me from having the tooth drilled and refilled.

If it were my tooth, I'd definitely have it pulled instead of having it filled. You definitely don't need it to chew. It's just in the way.

Since I had a single wisdom tooth that had erupted and was causing trouble. I decided to have them both pulled at the same time. Believe it or not, it didn't even hurt. Obviously, they used novocaine, but I declined the laughing gas.

The roof of my mouth is still deformed where the tooth once grew, but at least I don't bite my tongue in my sleep anymore. Best of all, I had that tooth pulled to please myself, not anyone else.

Comments are welcome.

Why would you want to Buy Me a Coffee? I am a full-time writer and a full-time unpaid caregiver to my 82-year-old father, who lives with Parkinson's. Your tip or donation allows me to provide for his care and comfort around the clock while working from home. Thank you.