Store manager refuses to allow teen girls to do 'men's work': 'Let the boys do the heavy lifting'

As teens, my best friend and I got jobs as cashiers at the local grocery store. We were two of the hardest working employees at the store if I do say so myself.

Our favorite task at the grocery store was going out to the parking lot to round up shopping carts and return them to the two long rows of carts at the front of the store. All the teen boys and most of the teen girls fought over the honor of leaving behind lines of annoying customers to spend part of our shift chasing shopping carts.

The manager who hired me and my friend didn't care whether the workers outside fetching shopping carts were boys or girls as long as they got the job done. Not to stereotype, but the boys with whom we worked were more likely to stand outside smoking cigarettes or even to walk to the department store next door to do a little shopping while supposedly out getting shopping carriages.

That's why I usually won the bid for leaving the store to get carts. I loved it, and I was good at it. It was good for my anxiety, too. Ringing up customers was a constant tidal wave of anxiety for me. Being able to walk outside in the fresh air and get a little physical activity was the only thing keeping me from quitting my job half the time.

Then we got a new manager.

The first time he saw me headed out in the rain to get carriages, he was horrified.

I thought he had a problem with the weather. So I assured him I didn't mind. I assured him it was my favorite part of the job.

Then he assured me teen girls weren't going to do men's work on his watch. He sent out one of the boys whom I knew would just find a hidden corner of the parking lot to smoke cigarettes.

"Let the boys do the heavy lifting," he said.

What lifting? It was pushing not lifting, and those carts were on wheels.

I was furious. I complained, and I begged, but nothing worked.

Our manager would not be moved. Pushing shopping carts simply wasn't something he could allow a female employee to do. He called it being old-fashioned; I called it being sexist. Either way, I was defeated.

I know he meant well, and he was a very nice man, but he singlehandedly ruined my part-time afterschool job by relegating me to a cash register where I was bombarded with stale air and staler customers for my entire shift.

What do you think? Is pushing shopping carts a "man's job," or should any employee whose willing to do the work get a chance?

Then again, maybe pushing carriages isn't as prestigious a job as I thought as a teen and I wasn't missing out anyhow. Comments are welcome

