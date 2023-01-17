Woman fired after sneaking boyfriend into work overnight: She worked in an all-female group home with no men allowed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former boss, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

I worked overnight at a group home. It was an asleep overnight position. After my work was complete for the day, I was allowed to watch television, read a book, and even get a good night's sleep, all while on the clock.

To pass the time, I often listened to music or talk radio, watched DVDs, and ordered pizza and boneless chicken wings delivery from the local pizzeria.

One time, on a holiday weekend, I asked my boyfriend if he wanted to spend time with me at work. I told him we could watch movies and order pizza, but he wanted no part of it. It was all for the best since it was against the rules anyway, even though everyone else did it.

Two of my coworkers also invited their boyfriends over during their overnight shifts. One of them never got caught, even though her boyfriend's truck was parked in front of the group home all night every time she worked.

My other coworker wasn't so lucky. She got caught.

There were rumors that her boyfriend was accompanying her on her shifts, which was as I've written, strictly against the rules. The rumor got around to our boss, who didn't believe it.

The boss decided to swing by the work site in the early evening, long after supervisors had usually gone home for the night. She let herself into the group home with her key and knocked on the bedroom door.

When the employee called out from behind the door, asking who it was, my boss remained silent. The employee opened the door.

Inside the room, her boyfriend was just removing his shoes. There's nothing inherently wrong about him removing his shoes, of course. That wasn't the problem.

The problem was that he wasn't supposed to be there at all.

To make matters worse, it was an all-female group home. Because some of the women had been victimized by men in the past, no men were allowed to work there. No men were allowed in the building while the residents were home.

If they couldn't find a suitable female plumber, electrician, or carpenter when something needed to be repaired, then they could only allow the contractor inside the home when the ladies weren't home.

That wasn't the case where I worked because I worked in a group home for men. Don't get me wrong. It was still against the rules to have overnight guests, but the offense was far more serious in the house where my coworker got caught.

The boss fired her immediately and got stuck covering her shift. Later, she told me she wished she hadn't bothered to check up on her. "It was more trouble than it was worth," she said.

I think she was just mad because she had to work the overnight shift until they could hire a replacement.

