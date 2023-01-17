Woman fired after sneaking boyfriend into work overnight: She worked in an all-female group home with no men allowed

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former boss, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cxxjx_0kHvQ2qc00
Photo byElizeu DiasonUnsplash

I worked overnight at a group home. It was an asleep overnight position. After my work was complete for the day, I was allowed to watch television, read a book, and even get a good night's sleep, all while on the clock.

To pass the time, I often listened to music or talk radio, watched DVDs, and ordered pizza and boneless chicken wings delivery from the local pizzeria.

One time, on a holiday weekend, I asked my boyfriend if he wanted to spend time with me at work. I told him we could watch movies and order pizza, but he wanted no part of it. It was all for the best since it was against the rules anyway, even though everyone else did it.

Two of my coworkers also invited their boyfriends over during their overnight shifts. One of them never got caught, even though her boyfriend's truck was parked in front of the group home all night every time she worked.

My other coworker wasn't so lucky. She got caught.

There were rumors that her boyfriend was accompanying her on her shifts, which was as I've written, strictly against the rules. The rumor got around to our boss, who didn't believe it.

The boss decided to swing by the work site in the early evening, long after supervisors had usually gone home for the night. She let herself into the group home with her key and knocked on the bedroom door.

When the employee called out from behind the door, asking who it was, my boss remained silent. The employee opened the door.

Inside the room, her boyfriend was just removing his shoes. There's nothing inherently wrong about him removing his shoes, of course. That wasn't the problem.

The problem was that he wasn't supposed to be there at all.

To make matters worse, it was an all-female group home. Because some of the women had been victimized by men in the past, no men were allowed to work there. No men were allowed in the building while the residents were home.

If they couldn't find a suitable female plumber, electrician, or carpenter when something needed to be repaired, then they could only allow the contractor inside the home when the ladies weren't home.

That wasn't the case where I worked because I worked in a group home for men. Don't get me wrong. It was still against the rules to have overnight guests, but the offense was far more serious in the house where my coworker got caught.

The boss fired her immediately and got stuck covering her shift. Later, she told me she wished she hadn't bothered to check up on her. "It was more trouble than it was worth," she said.

I think she was just mad because she had to work the overnight shift until they could hire a replacement.

What do you think? Comments are welcome.

Why would you want to Buy Me a Coffee? I am a full-time writer and a full-time unpaid caregiver to my 82-year-old father, who lives with Parkinson's. Your tip or donation allows me to provide for his care and comfort around the clock while working from home. Thank you.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Work# Lifestyle# Society# Culture

Comments / 136

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
260K followers

More from Tracey Folly

Woman refuses to attend best friend's wedding because she had just started a new job: 'Who gets married on a Tuesday?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Who gets married on a Tuesday? That's what I'd like to know. In retrospect, I guess I already know the answer. My best friend got married on a Tuesday afternoon, and I refused to attend her wedding.

Read full story
15 comments

Woman horrified when she accidentally eats a spiderweb wrapped around a chocolate muffin

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Imagine unwrapping a moist delicious double chocolate muffin. It looks good enough to make your mouth water, and it smells scrumptious. After licking the side of the muffin to get a taste of that sweet sugar, you realize something is wrong.

Read full story
3 comments

Man makes woman pay for first date after he orders 2 appetizers, dinner, and dessert just for himself

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. A friend of mine thought I'd hit it off with another friend of hers. She was wrong, but we gave it a shot for a few months. It didn't work out for a variety of reasons, him expecting me to pay for dinner after he ordered two appetizers plus dessert was just one of them.

Read full story
17 comments

Man blames girlfriend for buying 'his' winning lottery ticket: 'If you hadn't bought that ticket, I would have won'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Picture it: A couple gets in line to buy scratch tickets, and neither of them knows where the next $400 prize is hiding. One of them buys the winning ticket, and the other buys a losing ticket, multiple losing tickets in fact. Is there any way the loser can blame the winner for ruining his chances of scoring the prize?

Read full story
46 comments

Family furious when elderly couple parks beloved motorhome in their driveway and refuses to allow their family to use it

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When an elderly couple decided to retire their motorhome and leave it parked in their driveway for good, their children, nieces, and nephews were furious that they were no longer allowed to use it for camping trips. Should the motorhome owners have permitted the family to continue taking the motorhome on excursions, or were they right to leave it parked in their yard until they died?

Read full story
171 comments

Teen girl stopped on the sidewalk to ask about her acne: 'What happened to your face, were you in a car accident?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Growing up, I never expected to be stopped on the sidewalk and asked if I had been in a car accident due to my acne. That's exactly what happened one day when a little girl asked me what had happened to my face.

Read full story
5 comments

Mother and daughter try unconventional method to shed extra pounds by casting a magical spell

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Some people who struggle with their weight will try anything to attain a better body, except maybe diet and exercise. My mother and I are two of those people. Lifelong struggles with weight have left us desperate for a cure, even if that potential cure includes a little white magic.

Read full story

Woman eats nothing but plain boiled shrimp daily to combat cravings and lose weight even while on 7-day vacation cruise

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Weight Watchers meetings can be supportive and serious; they can also be seriously entertaining.

Read full story
69 comments

Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.

Read full story
106 comments

My friend gave me his apartment key to control me: He always needed me to rescue him when I was out with my boyfriend

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When my best friend gave me the key to his apartment, I was elated. He made me feel special by giving me free rein to access his home whenever I wanted.

Read full story
26 comments

Coworker refuses to use soap because she's 'too busy,' douses herself in fruit-scented body spray in lieu of bathing

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a woman named Alice. She was unpleasant in general and remains one of my least favorite coworkers to this day. As if her personality wasn't bad enough, she also stank.

Read full story
5 comments

Woman refuses to have 'shark tooth' pulled to please her partner

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. As I've written before, I once dated a man who was obsessed with teeth. Unfortunately for me, my teeth have always been far from perfect.

Read full story
5 comments

Massive 225-square-foot float with Buddha statue washes up on Indian shore

A float carrying a Buddha statue and some puja articles was found washed up on the shore of Thangachimadam near Mandapam on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Thangachimadam is a village on Rameswaram island in the state of Tamil Nadu in India.

Read full story
4 comments

Man furious when friend offers him free pizza without giving him a free soft drink: 'How am I supposed to eat this?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by the individual who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who was very particular about everything. One of those things was having a soft drink with his meals.

Read full story
11 comments

Overnight hotel employee caught working while wearing only underwear and running shoes

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by the individual who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked the day shift at a local hotel; my boyfriend worked the overnight shift at the same hotel.

Read full story
17 comments

Store manager refuses to allow teen girls to do 'men's work': 'Let the boys do the heavy lifting'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. As teens, my best friend and I got jobs as cashiers at the local grocery store. We were two of the hardest working employees at the store if I do say so myself.

Read full story
12 comments

Overweight bullied girl becomes teen beauty queen: 'They say living well is the best revenge'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I met Clarissa in elementary school. She was the tallest girl in class. Due to her frizzy hair, her hooked nose, her obesity, her acne, her towering height, and her Coke-bottle eyeglasses, the other girls bullied her mercilessly.

Read full story
5 comments

Man grinds down his teeth with a metal nail file to make them look even: 'My mother did it, and you should do it, too'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who was obsessed with teeth. He was obsessed with his own teeth, and he was obsessed with everyone else's teeth, too.

Read full story
42 comments

Woman begs boyfriend to spy on her through the kitchen window as she cooks dinner: 'Is it too much to ask?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by an acquaintance, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I bet a beautiful woman at work. She was tall and willowy with long hair and even longer legs. I estimated her age at around eighteen. She turned out to be thirty-six.

Read full story
189 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy