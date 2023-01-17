Woman begs boyfriend to spy on her through the kitchen window as she cooks dinner: 'Is it too much to ask?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by an acquaintance, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

I bet a beautiful woman at work. She was tall and willowy with long hair and even longer legs. I estimated her age at around eighteen. She turned out to be thirty-six.

Although we met at work, we didn't work together. We worked at separate locations and only happened to meet in passing. When I saw a lanky redhead at the pharmacy wearing an eccentric floppy hat, I thought she looked familiar.

She immediately began chatting with me as if we were long-lost friends and not near strangers who just happened to work for the same company. I didn't mind; I had some time to spare.

My new acquaintance told me all about how she kept her relationship exciting, and while it didn't sound exciting to me, I was happy to listen. She and her boyfriend had been together for a while, and she'd recently been asking him to stand outside and spy on her through the kitchen window as she cooked dinner.

That was it. Yet, apparently, even that was too much for her boyfriend.

"All he has to do is stand outside and watch me cook dinner while I pretend not to know he's there," she told me. "It's not that hard, and when he comes inside, he has a hot meal waiting. I don't know what the big deal is. Do you? Is it too much to ask?"

I assured her that it wasn't too much to ask, but was it?

"He doesn't seem to enjoy it. I have to argue with him or beg him to do it. Couldn't he just be happy to do it?"

It's easy to forget how something we might find fun, could be uncomfortable for someone else. Maybe her boyfriend was just feeling a bit smothered or maybe he wasn't into the whole idea of spying on his girlfriend in the first place.

Regardless of what the underlying issue may have been, I think it's important to remember that relationships are about give and take and compromise. If one person is happy to do something for the other, then it shouldn't be too much of an ask.

I didn't know what to tell her. All I could offer was a sympathetic ear and some friendly advice: "Maybe you should talk to him about it. Try to find out why he doesn't like it."

She thanked me for my advice, but I'm not sure if she took it. I hope she did because if there was something she was missing in her relationship, I hope it got resolved.

Relationships are hard work but worth it in the end. Everyone deserves to be happy and loved, even if it means standing outside the kitchen window for a few minutes every now and then. After all, what're a few minutes compared to a lifetime of happiness with the person you love?

