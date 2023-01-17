Smelly woman shames coworker into eating half her soggy red pepper and olive oil sandwich: 'Now, you have to eat it'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I worked with a dirty woman.

My coworker was physically dirty, a smoker who neither bathed nor washed her hands on a regular basis. The odor rolled off her body in waves.

If there was one thing worse than her hygiene, it was her attitude. She was rude, and I couldn't stand her. I couldn't stand anything about her.

Nonetheless, I tried to be nice to her, even if it was "fake nice." I didn't want any trouble. I just wanted to get through the day without succumbing to her insults or her aroma.

One day, I found myself eating lunch with her, not because either of us liked the other but because my coworkers and I tended to congregate at one table at the snack bar of the department store where we worked. It would have been rude not to sit down at the table with the others just because she was among them.

I didn't want to be rude.

The woman was eating her lunch with unwashed hands as was her prerogative. Here's where I made my mistake. I decided to compliment her lunch, not because it looked good but because I was trying to appear as if I didn't dislike her with every fiber of my being.

"That looks so good," I said. "What is it?"

"Here," she said as she immediately began tearing her sandwich in half with her hands. "You can have half."

I was horrified. It didn't look good; it looked gross. I didn't want to eat it, whatever it was. I especially didn't want anything that she had squeezed and squished in her hands in an attempt to split it without a knife.

"No, thank you. I don't want any."

"I insist," she replied. "Why did you say it looked good and ask me what it was if you didn't want any? I already cut it in half for you, so now you have to eat it."

I would have thought she was being cruel on purpose except she seemed to be enjoying her sandwich before I made the mistake of mentioning it. Grudgingly, I picked up my torn and tattered portion of my work nemesis's sandwich. "What is it?" I asked for the second time.

"It's roasted red peppers and olive oil on whole grain bread," she replied.

Great. It was as if she had answered the question, "What are three things I hate?" I was ashamed to admit I'd made a terrible mistake.

I ate the sandwich, cursing myself all along for being fake polite and getting myself into this situation in the first place. It was soft and mushy and smelled and tasted like scented hand lotion. I don't know how I choked it all down.

Yes, I am aware she sacrificed half her lunch for me, and while I ought to appreciate the gesture, I simply couldn't enjoy that sandwich.

What would you have done? Comments are welcome.

