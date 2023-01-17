Smelly woman shames coworker into eating half her soggy red pepper and olive oil sandwich: 'Now, you have to eat it'

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yms42_0kHe9nu900
Photo byKristi JohnsononUnsplash

I worked with a dirty woman.

My coworker was physically dirty, a smoker who neither bathed nor washed her hands on a regular basis. The odor rolled off her body in waves.

If there was one thing worse than her hygiene, it was her attitude. She was rude, and I couldn't stand her. I couldn't stand anything about her.

Nonetheless, I tried to be nice to her, even if it was "fake nice." I didn't want any trouble. I just wanted to get through the day without succumbing to her insults or her aroma.

One day, I found myself eating lunch with her, not because either of us liked the other but because my coworkers and I tended to congregate at one table at the snack bar of the department store where we worked. It would have been rude not to sit down at the table with the others just because she was among them.

I didn't want to be rude.

The woman was eating her lunch with unwashed hands as was her prerogative. Here's where I made my mistake. I decided to compliment her lunch, not because it looked good but because I was trying to appear as if I didn't dislike her with every fiber of my being.

"That looks so good," I said. "What is it?"

"Here," she said as she immediately began tearing her sandwich in half with her hands. "You can have half."

I was horrified. It didn't look good; it looked gross. I didn't want to eat it, whatever it was. I especially didn't want anything that she had squeezed and squished in her hands in an attempt to split it without a knife.

"No, thank you. I don't want any."

"I insist," she replied. "Why did you say it looked good and ask me what it was if you didn't want any? I already cut it in half for you, so now you have to eat it."

I would have thought she was being cruel on purpose except she seemed to be enjoying her sandwich before I made the mistake of mentioning it. Grudgingly, I picked up my torn and tattered portion of my work nemesis's sandwich. "What is it?" I asked for the second time.

"It's roasted red peppers and olive oil on whole grain bread," she replied.

Great. It was as if she had answered the question, "What are three things I hate?" I was ashamed to admit I'd made a terrible mistake.

I ate the sandwich, cursing myself all along for being fake polite and getting myself into this situation in the first place. It was soft and mushy and smelled and tasted like scented hand lotion. I don't know how I choked it all down.

Yes, I am aware she sacrificed half her lunch for me, and while I ought to appreciate the gesture, I simply couldn't enjoy that sandwich.

What would you have done? Comments are welcome.

Why would you want to Buy Me a Coffee? I am a full-time writer and a full-time unpaid caregiver to my 82-year-old father, who lives with Parkinson's. Your tip or donation allows me to provide for his care and comfort around the clock while working from home. Thank you.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Food# Work# Relationships# Lifestyle# Society

Comments / 38

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
260K followers

More from Tracey Folly

Woman refuses to attend best friend's wedding because she had just started a new job: 'Who gets married on a Tuesday?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Who gets married on a Tuesday? That's what I'd like to know. In retrospect, I guess I already know the answer. My best friend got married on a Tuesday afternoon, and I refused to attend her wedding.

Read full story
15 comments

Woman horrified when she accidentally eats a spiderweb wrapped around a chocolate muffin

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Imagine unwrapping a moist delicious double chocolate muffin. It looks good enough to make your mouth water, and it smells scrumptious. After licking the side of the muffin to get a taste of that sweet sugar, you realize something is wrong.

Read full story
3 comments

Man makes woman pay for first date after he orders 2 appetizers, dinner, and dessert just for himself

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. A friend of mine thought I'd hit it off with another friend of hers. She was wrong, but we gave it a shot for a few months. It didn't work out for a variety of reasons, him expecting me to pay for dinner after he ordered two appetizers plus dessert was just one of them.

Read full story
17 comments

Man blames girlfriend for buying 'his' winning lottery ticket: 'If you hadn't bought that ticket, I would have won'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Picture it: A couple gets in line to buy scratch tickets, and neither of them knows where the next $400 prize is hiding. One of them buys the winning ticket, and the other buys a losing ticket, multiple losing tickets in fact. Is there any way the loser can blame the winner for ruining his chances of scoring the prize?

Read full story
46 comments

Family furious when elderly couple parks beloved motorhome in their driveway and refuses to allow their family to use it

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When an elderly couple decided to retire their motorhome and leave it parked in their driveway for good, their children, nieces, and nephews were furious that they were no longer allowed to use it for camping trips. Should the motorhome owners have permitted the family to continue taking the motorhome on excursions, or were they right to leave it parked in their yard until they died?

Read full story
171 comments

Teen girl stopped on the sidewalk to ask about her acne: 'What happened to your face, were you in a car accident?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Growing up, I never expected to be stopped on the sidewalk and asked if I had been in a car accident due to my acne. That's exactly what happened one day when a little girl asked me what had happened to my face.

Read full story
5 comments

Mother and daughter try unconventional method to shed extra pounds by casting a magical spell

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Some people who struggle with their weight will try anything to attain a better body, except maybe diet and exercise. My mother and I are two of those people. Lifelong struggles with weight have left us desperate for a cure, even if that potential cure includes a little white magic.

Read full story

Woman eats nothing but plain boiled shrimp daily to combat cravings and lose weight even while on 7-day vacation cruise

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Weight Watchers meetings can be supportive and serious; they can also be seriously entertaining.

Read full story
69 comments

Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.

Read full story
106 comments

My friend gave me his apartment key to control me: He always needed me to rescue him when I was out with my boyfriend

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When my best friend gave me the key to his apartment, I was elated. He made me feel special by giving me free rein to access his home whenever I wanted.

Read full story
26 comments

Coworker refuses to use soap because she's 'too busy,' douses herself in fruit-scented body spray in lieu of bathing

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a woman named Alice. She was unpleasant in general and remains one of my least favorite coworkers to this day. As if her personality wasn't bad enough, she also stank.

Read full story
5 comments

Woman refuses to have 'shark tooth' pulled to please her partner

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. As I've written before, I once dated a man who was obsessed with teeth. Unfortunately for me, my teeth have always been far from perfect.

Read full story
5 comments

Massive 225-square-foot float with Buddha statue washes up on Indian shore

A float carrying a Buddha statue and some puja articles was found washed up on the shore of Thangachimadam near Mandapam on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Thangachimadam is a village on Rameswaram island in the state of Tamil Nadu in India.

Read full story
4 comments

Man furious when friend offers him free pizza without giving him a free soft drink: 'How am I supposed to eat this?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by the individual who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who was very particular about everything. One of those things was having a soft drink with his meals.

Read full story
11 comments

Overnight hotel employee caught working while wearing only underwear and running shoes

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by the individual who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked the day shift at a local hotel; my boyfriend worked the overnight shift at the same hotel.

Read full story
17 comments

Store manager refuses to allow teen girls to do 'men's work': 'Let the boys do the heavy lifting'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. As teens, my best friend and I got jobs as cashiers at the local grocery store. We were two of the hardest working employees at the store if I do say so myself.

Read full story
12 comments

Overweight bullied girl becomes teen beauty queen: 'They say living well is the best revenge'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I met Clarissa in elementary school. She was the tallest girl in class. Due to her frizzy hair, her hooked nose, her obesity, her acne, her towering height, and her Coke-bottle eyeglasses, the other girls bullied her mercilessly.

Read full story
5 comments

Woman fired after sneaking boyfriend into work overnight: She worked in an all-female group home with no men allowed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former boss, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked overnight at a group home. It was an asleep overnight position. After my work was complete for the day, I was allowed to watch television, read a book, and even get a good night's sleep, all while on the clock.

Read full story
136 comments

Man grinds down his teeth with a metal nail file to make them look even: 'My mother did it, and you should do it, too'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who was obsessed with teeth. He was obsessed with his own teeth, and he was obsessed with everyone else's teeth, too.

Read full story
42 comments

Woman begs boyfriend to spy on her through the kitchen window as she cooks dinner: 'Is it too much to ask?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by an acquaintance, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I bet a beautiful woman at work. She was tall and willowy with long hair and even longer legs. I estimated her age at around eighteen. She turned out to be thirty-six.

Read full story
189 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy