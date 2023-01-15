Woman furious when baby's grandmother buys second-hand baby clothes: 'I don't want my baby wearing used clothes'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Baby Natur on Unsplash

These days, I typically buy new clothes. It doesn't matter much to me where they come from. I shop at Walmart. I shop at Target. I order clothes online from Stitch Fix or Amazon.

Years ago, I wore only secondhand clothes from thrift shops or hand-me-downs. I shopped at Salvation Army and Goodwill. I even worked at Savers, one of the largest secondhand stores in the country. I don't know why I migrated from inexpensive secondhand clothes to new clothes; I think it was just a matter of convenience over economy.

If someone offered me free secondhand clothes, I'd accept them gratefully in a heartbeat.

I knew a woman who relied on her mother-in-law for free childcare. Although she appreciated the older woman's willingness to babysit five days per week, she didn't see eye to eye with her on anything else, especially when it came to the baby's clothing.

Her mother-in-law had a habit of buying secondhand clothes for her grandchild, claiming she was doing it as a way to save money. However, my friend wasn't happy about this arrangement and made it clear that she didn't want her baby to wear used clothes.

The women soon reached a stalemate.

One day she opened a package from the baby's grandmother and found that it contained second-hand baby clothes. She was furious, as she had made it clear to the grandmother that she did not want her baby wearing used clothing.

My friend felt that this unwelcome gift was a violation of trust and showed a lack of respect for her wishes as a parent. The situation created a lot of tension between the two women; they never made up.

My friend told her husband to tell his mother she didn't want any more used baby clothes, and she made him return the package of clothes to his mother. She thought the matter was settled. Then she began to notice the baby was always wearing different clothes when she picked her up than she was wearing when she dropped her off.

She didn't want to confront the woman personally. So she asked her husband to ask his mother why she always changed the little girl's clothes, replacing new clothes her mom had bought her with secondhand clothes she'd bought herself.

At first, the woman claimed she didn't have any other baby clothes for the girl to wear if her clothes got soiled. However, no matter how many extra clothes her daughter-in-law sent to the house, she never used them. She used only the clothes she'd bought herself at yard sales or thrift stores.

My friend finally had to explain to her mother-in-law that she was not comfortable with the baby wearing used clothing, and begged her to stop. In the end, the baby's grandmother agreed to her daughter-in-law's wishes and stopped buying secondhand clothes for the girl.

Who was wrong? Comments are welcome.