Woman loves ironing clothes so much she wakes up at 3 a.m. to do it: 'She'd wrinkle her clothes, then she'd iron them'

Photo by Marcos Ramírez on Unsplash

I don't own an iron. Sure, I have access to one if I need it, but I have no reason to own one of my own. I haven't ironed my clothes in years, and I have no plans to do so in the future.

My grandmother, on the other hand, was obsessed with ironing. If she could wash it and hang it on a clothesline, then it was getting ironed.

As newlyweds, my mother and my father lived across the street from my paternal grandmother. In the summertime, my grandmother would wake up at 3 a.m. to cook and clean before it got hot outside; my grandparents didn't have air conditioning. They just kept the front door open all day long, which didn't help much.

One hot summer morning before the sun was up, my mother looked across the street and saw my grandmother's front door wide open at 3:00 a.m. My mother could see movement inside my grandmother's kitchen, so she walked across the street to see what the older woman was doing.

"She was ironing clothes at 3:00 in the morning," my mother told me. "She had a pile of clean laundry that had been crammed tightly inside a laundry basket to wrinkle, and now she was trying to iron out those wrinkles after they set in."

My grandmother ironed everything. She ironed pillowcases, socks, handkerchiefs, underwear, and washcloths.

"How bizarre to waste all your time ironing things no one would ever see," my mother told me. "If she had washed your grandfather, I bet she would have ironed him, too."

Like my grandmother, my mother hung her wet clothes on a backyard clothesline to dry. They didn't have electric clothes dryers.

When my mother brought in her laundry, she folded each item piece by piece and placed it neatly in the laundry basket before removing the next item from the line. That way, her clothes didn't form extra wrinkles.

My grandmother, on the other hand, dropped rumpled articles of clothes into her laundry basket and pushed them down to fit more and more clothes. That method caused her laundry to form more wrinkles than usual.

"I think she actually liked ironing," my mother told me. "It was her hobby. She'd wrinkle her clothes, then she'd iron them. If she didn't like ironing, then she wouldn't have squished all her clean, dry laundry into a basket like that. She would have been more careful."

