Teen rescues dog from pound then parents make her return dog less than 24 hours later: 'You said he was house trained'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Ivana La on Unsplash

As teens, my best friend and I volunteered at an animal rescue shelter once per week. It wasn't an entirely altruistic venture. Volunteering our time on Wednesdays in lieu of going to class was a requirement for graduation from high school.

Nevertheless, it was a rewarding experience that we both enjoyed. We had the opportunity to assist in caring for animals, from cats and dogs to rabbits and iguanas. We cleaned cages, provided fresh food and water, walked the dogs, played with the kittens, and generally just devoted ourselves to helping our furry friends.

One day, the cutest dog in the world was surrendered to the shelter. Not only was he sweet and adorable, but he was also a near carbon copy of the dog my friend already had at home. They were like bookends.

My friend was smitten. She immediately called her parents to tell them about the dog she wanted to adopt.

To my surprise, her parents said, "Yes."

Less than twenty-four hours after bringing him home, my friend's parents decided to return him. Why? Because he wasn't housebroken like the former owners had claimed.

"You said he was house-trained," her parents told my friend as if it were her fault we'd all been lied to.

My friend was heartbroken having to see the poor dog back in a cage at the shelter. He seemed to watch her with reproachful eyes as if he was questioning why she had shown him love and brought him home only to drop him back off at this cold and lonely place.

I hated her parents for doing that to him. My parents wouldn't allow me to get another dog, but at least they were consistent. It's not like they had allowed me to bring home a dog and then forced me to abandon it again.

We couldn't do anything else for the poor pup, so we continued volunteering at the animal shelter, trying to make sure all of the animals were as comfortable and happy as possible. Eventually, my friend's parents adopted a different dog from the rescue. This one had been housebroken and was in great health.

This experience taught my friend and me to do thorough research before bringing an animal into our homes, but it also taught us something much more important: how to empathize with those who have been abandoned.

We had grown so fond of that little pup, despite only knowing him for such a short time. Fortunately, another family was willing to take him home and work on housebreaking him. He was worth it, and I'm glad they realized that.