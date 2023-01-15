43-year-old gold wedding ring found with owner's initials and date June 18, 1979 engraved on the inside: Is it yours?

Photo by Photos by Lanty on Unsplash

A man named Jim found a woman's gold wedding band, and now he wants to return the ring to its rightful owner. There is little information available about the lost ring, but it should be enough for its owner to recognize it. According to the Bonners Ferry Herald:

A local man has found a woman’s gold wedding band and is trying to return it to its owner. The ring has his and her initials on it and a wedding date of June 18, 1979. If it is your ring please call Jim and let him know the inscribed initials, so he can return your ring.

Bonners Ferry is the biggest city and the county seat of Boundary County, Idaho, United States. Since the discovery of the ring was posted in a Bonners Ferry publication, it's safe to assume the ring was found in Idaho, presumably in or around Bonners Ferry.

The man who found the ring was kind enough to provide his phone number publicly. If it's your ring, all you need to do is contact him and prove it's your ring by disclosing the initials that are engraved inside.

I've omitted his phone number to help prevent frivolous phone calls. Please contact him only if you believe you are the true owner of the lost-and-found wedding band and can prove it by providing details (i.e. the initials inscribed within). To reach the man who found the ring, please phone him at the number listed here.

A wedding ring symbolizes the union between two people and is most often seen as a sign of love and commitment. As such, losing one's wedding band can be traumatic for the person who lost it.

I've never lost a ring, but a close friend did, and she was devastated. I'll never forget the look on her face when she realized it was missing from her finger or how desperately she searched for it once she realized it was gone.

Even though it was a few years ago, I can still recall the emotion in my friend's voice as she described how she had lost her wedding band. At the end of the day, all that matters is your commitment to one another, which can be both a reminder and an encouragement to never give up on your relationship no matter what challenges may come your way. Your wedding band is just one physical symbol of this promise, but its significance runs far deeper than any metal and stone could ever express.

Nonetheless, I hope the owner of the wedding ring recently found by a man known only by his first name Jim comes forward to claim what's rightfully theirs.

Have you ever lost an important piece of jewelry? Comments are welcome.