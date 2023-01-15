Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Erwan Hesry on Unsplash

My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.

Sending trunks filled with useful items back to the Azores wasn't something my maternal grandmother did, but my paternal grandmother did it as often as she could, as my mother would learn once she married my father.

"I had never seen such activity," my mother told me. "She used to pack clothes in trunks for all her family members and friends overseas, and she did it at her own expense. It was a full-time job."

My grandmother would even color-code the items to indicate which family member or friend was the recipient of particular items. One person would have clothes marked with a red ribbon on a safety pin, another would have clothes marked with a green ribbon on a safety pin, and so on.

"You wouldn't believe how many safety pins she bought," my mother said. "Most of her overseas friends and family members couldn't read, so it was better to tag the clothes than to write their names on slips of paper."

To my mother's surprise, my grandmother put her to work sorting, tagging, and packing clothes, too.

"She didn't even ask me," my mother told me. "She just expected me to help her once I married into the family. It was a lot of work, but I did it anyway."

My mother told me the trunks were as large as refrigerators, sometimes larger, with an opening at the top. "I had to use two ladders, one on the outside and one on the inside. I'd climb up one ladder, swing my leg over the trunk, and climb down the second ladder. Once inside, I'd roll the clothing as tightly as I could in order to fit as much merchandise per trunk as possible."

Once shipped, the trunks took around a month to reach their destination. "Sometimes the clothes got wet," my mother told me.

On the other side of the ocean, one person would be designated to pick up the trunks and distribute the clothing and other goods such as sheets and blankets to the intended recipients. Each person also received a five-pound bag of sugar, a large can of coffee, and a bag of rice.

The person charged with the task of picking up the trunks was typically someone who could read or write. They would also be in charge of writing a letter to send back to my grandparents to thank them and let them know everything had arrived.

What do you think? Comments are welcome.

Why would you want to Buy Me a Coffee? I am a full-time writer and a full-time unpaid caregiver to my 82-year-old father, who lives with Parkinson's. Your tip or donation allows me to provide for his care and comfort around the clock while working from home. Thank you.