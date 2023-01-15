'He gave me a rock to symbolize our everlasting love, and now it's missing': Man's token of love gets lost with no trace

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Rafael Alcure on Unsplash

I still remember the rock that sat in the garden of my childhood home for as long as I was alive. Sadly, I haven't seen that rock in years. Why would I be sad about a rock? My father gave my mother that rock to symbolize his everlasting love for her, and now it's missing.

My mother called it her "lucky rock." When she and my father were newlyweds, they took a trip to the ocean. That's where she spotted the rock.

She watched the water lapping at the edges of the rock, and it made her feel calm and serene. When my mother told my father how she admired that rock, he declared it would be hers.

Mustering all his strength, my father hoisted the rock out of the sand, carried it to the trunk of the family car, and brought it home for her. "This rock is yours," he told her. It was the most romantic gesture he'd ever made before or since.

The rock may or may not have been an actual rock, strictly speaking. It was the size, shape, and weight of a rock, but it was studded all over with other, smaller, rocks. I've always wondered whether it was a hunk of concrete embedded with stones or part of an old wall that had made its way into the ocean and been worn smooth.

When my parents moved from the city to the suburbs, my father lovingly placed the rock in the trailer and brought it with them. There's only one problem. No one can find it.

According to my mother, she's certain the rock came to the new house with us. She told me she last saw it in the front garden.

I wanted to find the rock and take a picture of it to share, but things didn't work out the way I planned.

Well, the front garden is only so big. I scoured it from end to end this morning and didn't turn up the rock. I remember exactly what it looked like from my childhood, and I know I couldn't have missed it.

I broke the news to my mother that her special rock was nowhere to be found, and she didn't want to believe it.

"He gave me a rock to symbolize our everlasting love, and now it's missing," she said. "That's sad."

It is sad, and I can't imagine where her special rock could have gone. The only suitable answer would be that it's somehow found its way back to the ocean whence it came, but that's highly unlikely.

