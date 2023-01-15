Teen girl furious when family tells her to cover up at the beach 'so you don't get a sunburn' on a cloudy day

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Filipp Nekhaev on Unsplash

Believe it or not, when you are near the ocean and the sun is hiding behind the clouds, you can still get sunburned. That's what happened to me. It was a cloudy day, and I could barely see the sun peeking out from behind the cloud cover. So I thought I had no need for sunblock. Once again, I was wrong.

I thought it was too cloudy to get a sunburn; I was wrong. I offer the following advice based on personal experience.

I know because I experienced a very bad sunburn that day. Follow me back in time and see how my worst-ever sunburn happened to me. The family weekend trip to the beach was always enjoyable, especially since I used that time to work on my tan.

It was a hot, hazy day. The clouds were covering up the sun. A family member teased me by saying, "Cover up, so you don't get a sunburn." Then he laughed at my attempt to get a suntan despite a conspicuous lack of sun.

This went on for a few hours. I grew furious at his joke.

Then my mother said, "You are turning a little red. Maybe you should cover up."

I thought my older sibling had told my mother to say that as a joke, so I paid no attention to her. If anything, it made me even more determined to lie out in the cloudy open, frequently reapplying my coconut-scented suntan oil with its SPF of zero.

But yes, I was getting burned even without full sunlight. Who knew that could happen? I didn't. Now, I know better.

On the way home my skin started to turn red and my skin felt like it was burning up. That night, I could not sleep. The stinging was intense. When I tried to get ready for work the next morning, I could barely stand to put my clothes on.

My back was burning. My shoulders were burning. I was miserable, and that is how I learned that the sun can hide behind the clouds and still burn you just as badly, maybe more because you're not expecting it so you don't take precautions, or maybe that's just me. Lesson learned.

Now, I always wear sunscreen when out in the sun, cloudy or not. Sure, it may be annoying to put on but better safe than sorry.

So remember: It's never too cloudy for a sunburn. Always protect your skin even when there are clouds blocking the sun. Make sure you apply enough sunscreen and don't forget to reapply it. Be sure to wear protective clothing, like a hat and sunglasses, to further protect yourself from the sun's rays. And if your skin starts turning red or feels like it's burning, cover up immediately and head for the shade.

That way you won’t have to make the same mistake I did, and you won’t have to suffer the same consequences. Trust me, you don’t want a sunburn. It’s not worth it. So stay safe and take care of your skin.

Here's a bonus tip: Spreading Noxema cream on your face and anywhere else you have a sunburn feels cooling and soothing. I always try to keep a jar on hand during the summer months. And when your family tries to tell you you're getting a sunburn, listen.

