'I'll make sure all 8 drumsticks are from the same chicken': Grandma demanded the butcher only sell her tender meat

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

As a teen, my mother always accompanied my grandmother everywhere, including the butcher shop. According to my mother, my grandmother treated the butcher like a bartender or a therapist, telling the poor man her entire life story in shopping-size bites.

Every time my grandmother ordered a cut of meat, she told the butcher how she planned to cook it, how she would serve it, what she would cook on the side, and who was going to eat it.

"I could write an entire book about my mother at the butcher shop, and who knows? Maybe it would be a bestseller," my mother joked.

My mother especially disliked when my grandmother ordered tender meat for shish kabobs. My grandmother ordered the meat to make shish kabobs for one person in the family only, my uncle. She was always trying to please him, and everyone knew he was her favorite child.

She would tell the butcher she planned to make the shish kabobs for her son and that she would cook them on hot embers inside the wood-burning stove in the basement using a long metal rod.

The butcher didn't need any of this information.

My grandmother also instructed the butcher to give her the exact same meat as the last time. "Please give me the same tender meat from last week," she'd say.

"I always wondered how big she thought these cows were," my mother joked. "Did she think they saved a special cow in the back room just for her?"

And my grandmother's desire for tender meat wasn't confined only to beef. She also insisted on having tender chicken, as if the butcher could guarantee a chicken's tenderness without cooking and eating it himself.

One day when my grandmother ordered chicken drumsticks, she told the butcher that "last time, two of the drumsticks took longer to cook than the others, and they were tougher to eat."

"I'll make sure all eight drumsticks are from the same chicken this time," he replied.

My grandmother thanked him politely, leaving my own mother wondering to this day whether she believed him.

