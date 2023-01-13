'What started out as a joke turned into a nightmare at the car dealership': Man brings pennies to dealership for payment

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Parrish Freeman on Unsplash

My father had a long career as a landscaper and a mason before he was forced to retire due to a Parkinson's disease diagnosis. Every two years, he upgraded his work truck.

My mother typically did not accompany my father to the automobile dealership when it was time for him to get a new truck except when it was time to pick it up. Then, my mother drove him to the dealership so he could drive the new vehicle home.

This one time, my father ordered a new truck that didn't come with a radio standard. Having a radio cost extra. My father told the salesman he had to have a radio, and he was willing to pay the extra charge.

The dealership agreed to make sure my father's new truck had the radio installed. They accepted payment for the vehicle in full, minus the cost of the radio.

My father was to pay the cost of the radio in cash at the time he picked up the truck. So far. So good.

So on the appointed day, my father walked into the dealership with my mother in tow. My father was carrying a five-gallon bucket filled to the brim with pennies. "This is for the final payment on the truck," he said, "to cover the cost of the radio."

Everyone in the car dealership laughed as he walked through the showroom to the salesman's office with his cargo of pennies. Nobody knew the joke was about to turn sour.

The salesman led my parents into his office with their pennies. Before he could start counting them, my father asked to see his new truck sitting outside waiting for him to drive it home.

When my father looked inside the truck, he was furious. It didn't have a radio. After he had spent so much time specifying that he wanted a truck with a radio, his brand-new truck sat silent without one.

"What started out as a joke turned into a nightmare at the car dealership," my mother told me. "He turned to the salesman and said, 'This must be your truck because I know it isn't mine. My truck is supposed to have a radio in it. You can keep this one.'"

To make matters worse, he had to lug his bucket of pennies back through the showroom and out the door to bring them home. He did not pick up his truck that day.

"It was so embarrassing," my mother told me. "They carried on and on about the new truck and the new radio so much. I wished I was back at home."

Finally, they arranged to provide my father with the correct truck he had asked for, and weeks later, when it arrived, my father paid for the radio with cash, the kind that folds, not jingles.

And my mother swore she'd never accompany him to the auto dealership again.

What do you think? Comments are welcome.