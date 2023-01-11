My non-English-speaking Grandma's favorite movie was a dark Disney film about a lost and injured cat

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My paternal grandmother didn't speak English, but when my parents bought their first color television, she used to climb the stairs to my parents' second-floor apartment to watch TV. It was a short trip since she lived on the first floor of the same house.

She had a television on the first floor, too, but it was black and white. Owning a color television back then was a novelty and a luxury that she couldn't afford.

In the 1960s, watching Walt Disney specials on Sunday nights was a treat. Long I was born, my parents and my grandparents watched a Disney movie called The Three Lives Of Thomasina.

I'd never even heard of The Three Lives Of Thomasina until my mother told me about it today. I immediately searched the internet for more information and found this:

Tragedy strikes when Mary McDhui finds her beloved Thomasina seriously injured. Not even her stern father, a widowed veterinarian, can save the pet. Their only hope lies in a mysterious 'witch' and the healing power of love.

The pet in question seems to be a pretty orange cat based on the movie poster. Some sources cite the release date as 1964 while others say 1963.

Since I haven't seen the movie myself, I cannot speculate why an innocent story about rescuing an injured cat might be rated PG. All I could find was a reference to "darker things" in an online review.

My mother has her own summary of the movie from memory. Spoilers ahead:

"The Three Lives Of Thomasina was a story about a little girl who had a cat whom she loved very much. The cat disappeared for a long time, and the little girl was so heartbroken that she became bedridden.

"The cat traveled far away, and the little girl's health deteriorated. Everyone was looking for her cat. Toward the end of the movie, the little girl was barely responsive.

"Then, one day, the cat creeps in through the little girl's bedroom window. The little girl yells, 'Thomasina!' Happy ending for all."

According to my mother, my grandmother asked her about the movie for decades. She loved it so much, and she always wanted to watch it again, but she never got the chance. It made a huge impact on her, and I'd love to learn why.

"Your grandmother loved that movie," my mother told me, "even though she didn't understand a word of it."

Sadly, the movie isn't available on Disney Plus. So I can't watch the movie my grandmother called her favorite film until the day she died. I hope someday I will be able to see it with my own mother.

