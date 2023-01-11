Grandma didn't believe in paying for skim milk: She made her own 'skinny milk' instead

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My grandmother didn't speak English well. As a result, she always took my mother to her doctor's office to serve as a translator.

On one occasion, my mother accompanied my grandmother to her scheduled doctor's appointment, and the doctor told my mother that my grandmother was overweight and that she should try to go on a diet plan. Then he told my mother to go on a diet, too. My mother wasn't even his patient.

"I was there as an interpreter; I wasn't there for unsolicited diet advice,"

The doctor handed my mother a booklet with a diet plan inside. He also gave her a sample of a protein drink called Dietene Reducing Supplement. It's amazing that back then in the 1950s, they already had protein drinks on the market. In fact, Dietene first hit the market in 1934.

When they finally got home, my mother read the pamphlet on the diet and told her mother that they had to buy skim milk. My grandmother was supposed to mix the powdered drink with skim milk in a glass and drink it before each meal and if she got hungry in between meals.

My grandmother told my mother that it wasn't necessary to buy skim milk special, she could make it herself. My mother said, "It's going to be a lot of work for you to take all the cream out of the milk. I didn't even know you could do that."

My grandmother said, "Watch me." She got a glass of whole milk, then she got a glass of water, and she mixed them together until she had watery milk roughly the same color as a glass of skim milk.

"That is how you make skinny milk," my grandmother said. My grandmother had no concept of what skim milk meant. It was hilarious.

After a week, my mother convinced her to buy the real deal, skim milk. If they were going to diet correctly, it wasn't going to be using half water and half full-fat milk instead of fat-free milk.

My grandmother finally took my grandmother's advice and allowed her to purchase skim milk. When my grandmother tasted the skim milk, she said that her skinny milk was just as good. She never understood that skim milk wasn't the same as watered-down whole milk.

And they never lost weight drinking Dietene either.

