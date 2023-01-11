Woman still uses 61-year-old pots and pans every day: 'My mother bought them for me when I was still a teen'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Cooker King on Unsplash

My maternal grandmother was a very fair woman in every way. She had three daughters, and whatever she did for one, she did for all three. That brings us to my mother's story of how she and my two aunts all ended up with matching sets of pots and pans.

There was a woman who came to my family's neighborhood and sold pots and pans on the budget plan door-to-door. One day, she knocked on my grandparents' front door, and my grandmother answered.

My grandmother couldn't speak much English, but it didn't matter. The saleswoman knew how to get through to her customers, even non-English speaking ones like my grandmother.

Besides, my mother was always around to translate.

"The saleslady had a way about her," my mother told me. "From the first time she introduced herself, she was hilarious. She said 'Hi, my name is Martha Seltzer. Just like Alka Seltzer, but it's Martha instead of Alka. If my name was Alka Seltzer, I wouldn't have to sell the best pots and pans you could ever get your hands on door-to-door because I'd already be rich.'"

You would think my grandmother would buy herself a set, but instead, she bought her three girls each a set of pots and pans for when they got married. Apparently, back then, only married women needed pots and pans.

My grandmother bought the three sets of pots and pans at all different times as her three girls grew up and became young ladies. It did not matter whether they had a boyfriend or a fiance yet. They each got their own set of pots and pans in anticipation of marriage.

"My mother bought my set for me when I was still a teen," my mother told me. "I didn't have a boyfriend, but I had all the pots and pans you could possibly imagine."

After sixty-one years of marriage, my mother's pots and pans are all accounted for, even the lids. She never needed replacements or repairs. They were built to last. "They will survive another sixty-one years or more," my mother told me. "They have been very good to me. Thanks, Mom. Great idea."

