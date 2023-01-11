Woman still remembers Valentine's Day poem she memorized 70 years ago in elementary school

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

When my mother's 4th-grade teacher told her class they would be learning a poem for Valentine's Day, and that they were going to perform it in front of other classrooms, the students were not one bit happy about it. This happened a long time ago, seven decades to be exact.

My mother and her classmates didn't want to participate in a Valentine's Day performance in front of the other pupils, who always made fun of them, but their teacher loved to entertain. She would not be dissuaded.

The kids all thought she should recite the poem herself if it would make her happy. My mother said she bet the teacher could have done it perfectly, instead of "making a mockery" of her students.

"The teacher made us perfectionists at something we hated," my mother told me. They practiced that poem every day until Valentine's Day.

To my mother's surprise, when her class finally went from room to room to recite their poem, everyone enjoyed it. They repeated the Valentine's Day poem over and over that day, and the other students clapped for them.

My mother was very proud of herself and her classmates, and to this day she still remembers this poem and recites it for me often:

I have a little Valentine that someone sent to me.

It's red and white and pink and blue and as pretty as can be.

Forget me knots around the edge and tiny roses too,

And such a lovely piece of lace, the very palest blue.

In the center, there's a heart as red as red can be

And on it written all in gold: To you with love from me.

My mother and I have been searching online for this poem for decades, and I finally found it today. It's called My Valentine by M.C. Parsons. I couldn't find any other information about the origins of the poem.

Have you ever heard it before? Comments are welcome.

